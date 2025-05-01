Dubai, UAE – In a move to bolster presence in Saudi Arabia, one of the most vital markets in the GCC, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has signed strategic co-marketing agreements with three leading online travel agencies (OTAs), Fursan Travel, Smart Holidays and Almatar during the Arabian Travel Market 2025.

These partnerships will amplify Ras Al Khaimah’s visibility through a mix of content marketing, influencer collaborations, and targeted digital marketing campaigns across the marketing funnel with offers aligned to Saudi holiday periods.

Each partner brings unique strengths to the collaboration, offering curated travel experiences specifically tailored to the preferences and travel habits of Saudi nationals, while providing extensive regional reach and a strong user base that enhances Ras Al Khaimah’s visibility across key Saudi cities.

As the largest outbound travel market in the GCC, Saudi Arabia holds immense strategic value for Ras Al Khaimah. With its significant population, high spending power, and strong booking share to Ras Al Khaimah of 30% among GCC countries, the Kingdom represents a major growth opportunity for the Emirate. Saudi travellers have demonstrated a growing appetite for short-haul leisure destinations, making Ras Al Khaimah an increasingly attractive choice. Strengthening ties with key Saudi travel players ensures the Emirate stays top of mind in high-potential market.

Commenting on the partnerships, Iyad Rasbey, Vice President – Destination Tourism Development at RAKTDA, said “These partnerships are a critical part of our growth strategy, enabling us to deliver high-impact, data-driven campaigns that directly connect with Saudi travellers. Combined with improved air connectivity and our ongoing trade and media engagement, we’re creating a powerful ecosystem to position Ras Al Khaimah as the destination of choice for Saudi visitors.

This move marks another step forward in RAKTDA’s ongoing strategy to attract more visitors from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The recently launched direct flight from Jeddah to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, operated by Air Arabia, has made the emirate more accessible than ever for Saudi travellers.

About Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA)

The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) was established in May 2011 under the government of Ras Al Khaimah. RAKTDA aims to develop the Emirate’s tourism infrastructure and establish Ras Al Khaimah as a world-class destination for leisure and business travel, creating sustainable investment opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. In order to achieve its goals, the Authority has a government mandate to license, regulate and monitor the Emirate’s tourism and hospitality industry.