Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SOCIALEYEZ, the Middle East’s leading team of creative strategists, is gearing up to make a powerful impact at WETEX 2025, taking place from 30th September to 2nd October. Positioned as Enablers of Sustainability, the team will showcase how bold ideas, creative storytelling and digital innovation can transform awareness into action across the region.

At WETEX 2025, SOCIALEYEZ will highlight the pivotal role communication plays in sustainability. From real-time coverage and interactive content hubs to success stories of campaigns delivered for both government and private clients, the team will demonstrate how strategic storytelling inspires audiences to engage, participate and champion change.

Visitors will be invited to explore an interactive hub designed to spark collaboration and conversations, offering insights into sustainability campaigns that have successfully moved the needle. The stand will serve as a live storytelling platform, with SOCIALEYEZ creating real-time content during the exhibition, capturing the energy and purpose of WETEX and amplifying it to wider audiences through digital channels.

Tarek Esper, Managing Director at SOCIALEYEZ, said: “At SOCIALEYEZ, we believe sustainability is not just a responsibility, but an opportunity to inspire change through meaningful communication. As Enablers of Sustainability, our role is to amplify initiatives, create compelling narratives and engage audiences in ways that drive real impact. WETEX 2025 is the perfect platform for us to showcase how digital creativity and live storytelling can transform sustainable practices into powerful movements.”

SOCIALEYEZ’s participation at WETEX 2025 reinforces its reputation as a trusted communications partner for sustainability-focused initiatives. By blending strategy, creativity and innovation, SOCIALEYEZ continues to empower organisations to tell stories that matter, stories that inform, inspire and ignite action.

The team invites media, partners and attendees to visit its stand at WETEX 2025 to experience first-hand how communication can serve as a catalyst for sustainability.

To schedule an interview, or for further information please contact Brazen MENA

E: SOCIALEYEZ@brazenmena.com | T: +971 4 240 839

About SOCIALEYEZ

SOCIALEYEZ is the Middle East’s leading team of creative strategists, combining creative storytelling with a clear strategic vision to transform challenges into actionable solutions. In an ever-evolving digital landscape, SOCIALEYEZ helps its partners achieve tangible goals. Its philosophy, "Create No Matter What," drives the team to bring bold ideas to life, consistently delivering real results. With a dedicated in-house team offering end-to-end services - from ideation to execution - SOCIALEYEZ ensures every project drives meaningful and transformative outcomes across industries.