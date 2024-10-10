Kids aged 6-16 can join the race and collect tokens to win special prizes

Tickets are now on sale at Premier Online

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: For the first time ever, the Capital’s only indoor snow park will transform into a thrilling racecourse specially designed for kids. Snow Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Abu Dhabi 360, proudly presents the inaugural Snow Fun Run on Saturday, 19 October. Tickets are now on sale at Premier Online.

The Snow Fun Run marks the first of many community events set to take place in Snow Abu Dhabi, as part of its commitment to improve community wellbeing by promoting a healthy and active lifestyle, especially among the next generation of snow sport athletes and enthusiasts.

His Excellency Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Events Sector at Abu Dhabi Sports Council said, “We welcome everyone to one of the best entertainment places in the UAE, ranked among the largest indoor snow parks in the world, and we promise everyone an exceptional experience, amidst an unparalleled atmosphere."

Mohammad El Etri, Managing Director, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment added, “Encouraging children to adopt healthy habits and an active lifestyle from a young age is essential for their overall well-being. We are proud to collaborate with Abu Dhabi Sport Council to host the inaugural Snow Fun Run. Through fun, community-focused events like this, we can inspire the next generation to prioritise their health and foster a lifelong love of physical activity.

Now adventure-loving kids aged 6-16 can challenge themselves to complete the 400-metre racecourse, collect tokens along the way to enter the raffle draw, and race against the clock – all in real snow!

Get ready for a snow-packed adventure! The Snow Fun Run has four categories for kids aged 6-16 years old:

Aged 6-8 category (AED 75): Race starts at 9:30 a.m.

Aged 9-11 category (AED 75): Race starts at 9:00 a.m.

Aged 12-14 category (AED 75): Race starts at 8:30 a.m.

Aged 15-16 category (AED 75): Race starts at 8:00 a.m.

Guests aged 16+ can enjoy FREE access to a dedicated area for families and friends to cheer on and show their support. Hot chocolate and snacks will also be available for purchase on-ground during the event.

Gather your friends and sign up today for the Capital’s coolest, most unforgettable challenge! Participants who cross the finish line will receive a commemorative medal and a Snow Fun Run souvenir t-shirt.

Hurry! Registration for the Snow Fun Run is now open at Premier Online and closes on 18 October.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate operating across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Group started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment, and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses, employing 43,000 people, with owned assets valued at US$18 billion and has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region. Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 7 hotels and four mixed-use communities, welcoming more than 600 million customers through its doors every year.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including four indoor ski locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Cairo and Oman as well as family entertainment centers Magic Planet and Little Explorers. It is the proud owner of the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman with the iconic City Centre shopping malls rounding out its portfolio across the region. The Group partners with world-class fashion, home, speciality retail and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, Shiseido, with over 70 stores and 20 digital platforms across the GCC. It also owns and operates THAT Concept Store, a multi-brand retail destination and app. Majid Al Futtaim is also the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour across markets in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, serving 770,000 customers daily. These offerings are powered by the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme SHARE, which offers customers a more personalised and data driven experience. The developer of choice for the region, Majid Al Futtaim is the creator of mixed-use communities including Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai and Al Mouj in Muscat.

Majid Al Futtaim has continued to set the standard for sustainable growth through its Dare Today, Change Tomorrow sustainability strategy. The Group is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

