High level of SMEs and startups participating, highlighting a bold future for homegrown industrial innovation.

UAE-based companies are leading the way, demonstrating the global potential of high-performance products made locally.

Abu Dhabi: The fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates has seen an unprecedented turnout from hundreds of new exhibitors from across the globe. Reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as the region’s leading industrial platform, the event is drawing global and regional industry leaders alongside a growing number of startups, SMEs, and entrepreneurs eager to invest, scale, and connect within the UAE’s rapidly growing industrial and manufacturing ecosystem.

Organised by ADNEC Group and hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and ADNOC, this edition marks a significant leap in scale and ambition. Spanning over 68,000 square metres—five times larger than last year—and featuring more than 720 exhibitors, a sixteen-fold increase from 2024, the event is expected to attract over 30,000 visitors.

SMEs and entrepreneurs are at the heart of this transformation, offering bold ideas and specialised expertise that are helping to drive the local economy forward. Over 140 SMEs are taking part in this year’s edition, reflecting a broader national direction to empower innovators and small businesses as key drivers of job creation, industrial growth, and economic diversification. Many are exhibiting for the first time, drawn by the UAE’s rapid industrial advancement and the unique opportunity to engage directly with policymakers, investors, and procurement leaders.

Among the standout startups this year is W.O.N Technologies, an Emirati company specialising in industrial communications networks, computing, and IoT solutions. With a highly skilled technical team and a strong track record of innovation, the company is using the platform to expand its presence across the region. As a technology provider, W.O.N Technologies aims to unlock new growth and investment opportunities, confident that the event will help accelerate its ambition to lead the MENA region in industrial tech innovation.

Lootah Biofuels is another example of homegrown ingenuity, investing in waste-to-fuel innovation. Yousif Lootah, CEO of Lootah Biofuels, commented: “Lootah Biofuels was founded on the belief that waste can become a valuable resource—and Make it in the Emirates proves that such innovation can be built here at home. Our first factory was entirely based on German technology, but our latest facility is now 90% locally developed. As a small company, this platform allows us to show the impact we can make when we combine sustainability with local expertise.”

Meanwhile, Younes Al Jalam, Sales Manager at KYMA, said their participation aims to highlight the company’s commitment to sustainability through its plant-based, biodegradable products. “All our products are free from harmful substances such as parabens, phosphates, ammonia, VOCs, and phthalates. KYMA innovations are driven by the belief that sustainability starts with daily household choices—and using the right cleaning products is a vital first step.”

Abdulla Albanna Meat Products Manufacturing, represented by Sales Manager Hussein Ali Younsu, is showcasing its range of healthy, preservative-free food products. “Our goal is to meet growing demand for nutritious, high-quality foods. We’re forming new partnerships locally and globally, and this exhibition provides a unique opportunity for consumers to experience our products and their health benefits.”

Jawaher Alnuaimi, Deputy Director at Union Chlorine, added that the company is seeking strategic partnerships while showcasing its innovations in chlorine and alkali production. “Although we were only founded in 2017, our use of advanced membrane technology and distributed control systems ensures not only high product quality but also environmental sustainability—with no harmful by-products or liquid waste.”

These examples underscore the tremendous potential of the startups participating in this year’s edition of Make it in the Emirates—a platform that provides visionary entrepreneurs the opportunity to showcase what they can achieve.

Across the four-day event, exhibitors are unveiling over 4,800 new products and introducing innovations aligned with the UAE’s strategic industrial priorities, from sustainable manufacturing and clean energy to food security and advanced healthcare technologies.

The event is also supported by 31 strategic partners of the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, who are working closely with new and returning participants to deepen local supply chains, foster industrial growth, and enable knowledge transfer across sectors.

Held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, Make it in the Emirates plays a pivotal role in advancing the UAE’s National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, bringing together public and private sector leaders to shape the future of national industry.