DUBAI, UAE – Around 5,000 visitors visited the inaugural Singapore Pavilion at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), which ran from 6 to 18 November 2022 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. It was supported by more than 100 partners from corporates, media, academic, international organisations, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Themed around ‘Building a Future of Green Possibilities’, the Pavilion displayed exhibits that showcased the Singapore Green Plan 2030 and organised events that highlighted Singapore’s vision of achieving a net zero future by 2050. These included the Singapore-Egypt Joint Food Resilience Event, which was attended by Dr Yasmine Fouad, Minister of Environment of the Arabic Republic of Egypt, and the signing of two a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on carbon markets with Papua New Guinea and Peru.

Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, Ms Grace Fu, noted in her National Statement at the COP27 High Level Segment that the Pavilion represented a convergence of key climate action stakeholders, encapsulated the Singapore approach to climate action and showcased sustainability solutions that were making on-ground impact. She also reiterated the COP27 Presidency’s call to work Together for Implementation and emphasised that Singapore remained open to sharing and exchange knowledge and best practices for a successful green transition.

59 events were held at the Pavilion for COP27, including panel discussions, fireside chats, presentations, hackathons, book introductions and launch events. Each event was aligned with one of the thematic days designated by the Egypt COP27 Presidency, and some saw the participation of Egyptian leaders such as Dr Yasmine Fouad and Mohamed Farid, Executive Chairman, Financial Regulatory Authority (Egypt), Vice Chair, International Organisation of Securities Commissions.

The Singapore Pavilion was visited by members of foreign royalty, foreign ambassadors and ministers, organisational and business leaders, academics, founders and other changemakers in the global ecosystem. The Singapore pavilion also saw active participation from Singaporean youth throughout the thematic days of the pavilion.

The Singapore Pavilion would like to express its gratitude to all partners and supporters for making the inaugural COP27 Singapore Pavilion a success.

The full programme and daily agenda of the Singapore Pavilion can be found on https://www.cop-pavilion.gov.sg. The full list of partners can be found at https://www.cop-pavilion.gov.sg/Site/OurPartners.

