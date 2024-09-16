Sharjah: The 7th edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2024), organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), kicks off tomorrow (Wednesday), ushering in two days of in-depth discussions led by more than 80 distinguished speakers from around the world. Together, they will shape ‘A Futuristic Vision for Smart Economies’ through 100+ sessions, including keynote addresses, dynamic panel discussions, and interactive workshops.

Held at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, the two-day forum will explore AI's transformative power in revolutionising smart economies. It will spotlight cutting-edge solutions across critical industries, including manufacturing, agriculture, food security, logistics, and supply chains while unveiling strategies to boost businesses’ and institutions’ competitiveness.

Additionally, the forum will also highlight the supportive environment in Sharjah and the UAE, offering opportunities for innovative, high-impact projects that drive economic diversification, efficiency, and sustainable growth.

Officials and business leaders from the UAE and beyond

The high-profile roster of speakers includes H.E. Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, H.E. Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), and H.E. Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah).

SIF 2024 will also host Chris Do, founder and CEO of The Futur, known for his expertise in business growth and branding, alongside Grant Cardone, founder of Cardone Capital, who advocates the 10X Rule growth theory. Additional speakers include Vusi Thembekwayo, Group CEO of MyGrowthFund Venture Partners, and Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO of boAt Lifestyle.

17 Partners

Strategic partnerships are key to the success of the Sharjah Investment Forum. The 7th edition boasts an impressive lineup of 17 key partners from leading institutions across government, investment, finance, real estate, education, media, and sustainability sectors. These high-profile collaborations are integral to the forum's mission, offering a powerful platform for exchanging expertise, forging impactful partnerships, and driving innovation through the knowledge and expertise exchange.

Investors’ Lounge

Among the key offerings at SIF 2024 is the exclusive Investors’ Lounge, providing unparalleled opportunities to forge strategic partnerships and exchange expertise. This year’s lounge will feature diverse activities to strengthen relationships with local and international investors while also opening new communication channels with key decision-makers and government officials from around the globe.