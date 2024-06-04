Cairo, Egypt:– Siemens Healthineers, the leading global medical technology company, announced its participation in the 3rd edition of Africa Health ExCon, taking place from June 3rd to June 6th, 2024, at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre (EIEC) in Cairo. Hosted under the auspices of H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and organized by The Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement (UPA), this premier healthcare event is a key platform for showcasing global healthcare innovations and promoting knowledge-sharing across Africa’s healthcare sector.

On the opening day, H.E. Prime Miniser Mostafa Madbouly, along with H.E. Prof. Dr. Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, Minister of Health and Population, and H.E. General Dr. Bahaa El-Din Zidan, Chairman of The Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply, and the Management of Medical Technology, visited the Siemens Healthineers booth. They were welcomed by Vivek Kanade, Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers Middle East & Africa, Amro Kandil, Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers Egypt, and Diaa El-Shinnawi, Head of Sales at Siemens Healthineers Egypt. During the visit, Siemens Healthineers showcased iconic projects supporting Presidential Initiatives and expanding access to care across Egypt and Africa.

The Projects discussed during the tour included the launch of Radiology Simulator Lab in Ismailia, equipped with the latest Siemens Healthineers’ CT and MRI simulators, VR room and US room aiming to provide students with hands on experiences and ensuring a conducive environment for practical training and skill development through Siemens Healthineers Academy, as well as Central Public Health Laboratories that is going to be implemented at Badr City. The lab will provide a cutting-edge automation system to streamline and optimize operations, leading to increased efficiency, reduced human errors, and faster turnaround times.

Vivek Kanade, Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers Middle East & Africa, shared his excitement stating “I am delighted to attend Africa Health ExCon for the first time and have the opportunity to meet H.E. the Prime Minister. Siemens Healthineers is always committed to supporting the Egyptian government in its healthcare initiatives and to fostering collaborations that drive innovation and improve patient care across the region."

During this year's exhibition, Siemens Healthineers Egypt is presenting its entire product and services portfolio. Visitors can explore brand-new highlights in Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound, X-ray Imaging, Molecular Imaging, and Laboratory Solutions.

Key exhibits include the unveiling of the next-generation 1.5T MRI platform, the “MAGNETOM Flow,” which is being introduced in Egypt for the first time. It features a nearly helium-free operation, reducing both operational costs and environmental impact. This platform delivers exceptional imaging quality for precise diagnostics across various clinical applications while enhancing patient comfort. The MAGNETOM Flow supports eco-friendly practices, with 30-40% less energy consumption reflecting Siemens Healthineers' commitment to sustainability in healthcare.

The booth will also feature the latest in Dual Source Computed Tomography with the “SOMATOM Pro.Pulse” offering unprecedented imaging precision and the “MOBILETT Elara Max” mobile X-ray machine designed for exceptional imaging mobility. Other advancements in ultrasound technology will be showcased including the “ACUSON Sequoia”, “ACUSON Redwood”, and “ACUSON Juniper”.

The company will also be showcasing its laboratory diagnostic portfolio, including the “Atellica CI Analyzer”, designed to deliver precise and reliable diagnostic results, emphasizing its commitment to enhancing diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes.

Eng. Amro Kandil, Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers Egypt, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "We are thrilled to be part of Africa Health ExCon 2024, an event that unites the global healthcare community to share innovations and collaborate. Our participation underscores our commitment to advancing healthcare in Egypt and across Africa through cutting-edge technology and education. We look forward to showcasing our latest innovations and engaging with healthcare professionals from all over Africa”.

Reflecting its commitment to sharing expertise and knowhow, Siemens Healthineers Academy will be offering CME-accredited training sessions and a podcast during the event titled "Overcoming the Healthcare Industry Challenges, featuring healthcare consultant Karim Al Zorkani. Additionally, the Academy will provide a cath lab simulation for a safe, immersive experience in neurology and interventional radiology procedures. This innovative solution allows clinicians to explore new interventional methods before applying them to actual patients.

Siemens Healthineers Egypt will also be conducting a four-day training program from June 2nd to June 5th, providing intensive training on advanced modalities and solutions for delegates from Africa & Middle East, affirming the company’s commitment to empowering African healthcare professionals and improving patient outcomes.

Africa Health ExCon 2024 is expected to attract over 500 exhibitors and more than 60,000 visitors from over 100 countries. With the theme "Your Gate to Innovation and Trade", the event aims to strengthen Egypt's role as a regional healthcare hub and provide a unique platform for global medical entities to share expertise and drive the medical sector forward.

