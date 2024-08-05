Beach sports activities

Sharjah: The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has unveiled the inaugural edition of the ‘Sharjah Beach Festival,’ set to transform Al Heera Beach into a vibrant hub of activity from 15th August to 15th September, from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM daily. This month-long extravaganza promises an unparalleled experience for individuals and families, showcasing an extensive array of beach, sports, and entertainment activities.

Zones catered to all visitors

The festival is divided into various zones. The Water and Beach Sports Zone will provide visitors with opportunities to engage in various water sports, such as paddleboarding, beach volleyball and soccer, and obstacle courses.

The Health and Wellness Zone will offer yoga, aerobics, and Zumba sessions. Visitors can also participate in sunset meditation classes to unwind and relax. Expert-led fitness workshops focusing on holistic health and well-being will also be available.

The Entertainment Zone will host daily musical shows, outdoor beach cinema, reading sessions, puppet shows, and various interactive games and workshops tailored for children, teenagers, and adults.

Visitors will also enjoy a unique cultural and commercial experience through a traditional crafts and artisan market, in addition to a selection of restaurants and cafes serving international and local cuisines.

Comprehensive community engagement

Commenting on the festival, Khalid Al Ali, Manager of Al Heera Beach and Al Montazah Parks, said: "Our commitment to hosting exceptional events not only underscores Sharjah's appeal as a premier tourism destination but also celebrates its vibrant community. This festival is a testament to our relentless efforts to establish the emirate as the preferred destination for visitors and residents."

He added: "Through the Sharjah Beach Festival, we aim to leverage Sharjah's extensive tourism potential, particularly its pristine beaches, a popular summer destination for visitors, tourists, and residents. We hope this festival will invigorate tourism activity in the emirate throughout the summer and shine light on its destinations catering to all community segments."

The festival epitomises Shurooq's commitment to offering unique interactive experiences for residents and visitors year-round, particularly during the summer, while celebrating Sharjah's beachfront destinations.

A holistic summer activity package at Shurooq destinations

In addition to the Sharjah Beach Festival, Shurooq offers a variety of entertainment options during the summer holidays. At Khorfakkan Beach, visitors can participate in various sports and join creative workshops with their children. Al Heera Beach will provide water and beach sports throughout the summer. At Al Majaz Waterfront, visitors can enjoy panoramic balloon rides, offering breathtaking views of Khalid Lagoon. Al Qasba features a range of entertainment options, from educational activities to children's entertainment centres with a wide array of games.

Al Montazah Parks offers a vibrant summer experience, with Tuesdays dedicated exclusively to women and regular competitions and raffles for everyone. Al Noor Island presents a summer programme for children, fostering creativity and nature exploration. In the Heart of Sharjah, visitors can participate in numerous artistic and heritage activities. Maraya Art Centre and 1971 - Design Space will each host their own summer camps, brimming with art workshops. At the same time, the Mleiha Archaeological Centre provides an exceptional educational experience with training courses and exploratory trips to one of the region's most significant historical sites.

The Sharjah Collection offers diverse summer packages to cater to all visitor preferences, whether seeking adventure or tranquillity. Guests can enjoy unique summer getaways amidst nature at Al Badayer Retreat, Kingfisher Retreat, Al Faya Retreat, and Najd Al Maqsar, with activities suited for all ages. The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah, and its exclusive extension 'Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim', offers special luxury accommodation packages at special rates.

Explore our summer offerings at https://summercampaign.shurooq.gov.ae for more information.