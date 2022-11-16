More than 15 theaters

More than 27 participating countries

New attractions such as Go Karting, Selfie Street District, Dessert Museum and much more

The Emirati Civilization Pavilions will showcase the role of the Founding Father in building the nation

Large viewing screens to showcase live World Cup matches

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Higher Organizing Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival has announced the list of events and activities of the Festival, which will launch on the 18 November 2022 and run until 18 March of 2023. The Festival is held under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, and the insightful guidance of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

Sheikh Zayed Festival 2022–2023 will include various entertainment, educational and cultural events from 27 countries and cultures, and more than 60 restaurants will serve food and beverage, daily folklore performances spread over 120 days of fun and entertainment for the whole family. The Festival will attract more 20,000 participants from all over the world, with more than 4000 cultural events throughout the Festival.

Festival Activities

The Festival activities are divided into Main Events and Shows, Festival Attractions, Daily Events, and Heritage Competitions.

Events and Shows

The crowd will be entertained by the most famous Union Parade, National Day Celebrations, New Year Celebrations, Emirates Fountains and Laser Shows, Weekly Fireworks Shows, Al Forsan International Sports Resort events, Al Wathba Custom Show and Glow & Flower Garden.

Festival Attractions

Various outstanding attractions await visitors of the Festival including the Military Heritage Music Shows, Fun Fair City, Horror House, Global Civilization Parades, International Shows, Theaters and Cultural Pavilions, Art District, Go Karting Competitions, Children's City, Selfie Street, Crazy Car and the Dessert Museum.

Daily Events

The daily events will include Roaming Parades & Shows, the Emirati Civilization Pavilions, Equestrian and Camel Riding activities, and shows from the Children's Theater. The Festival will feature more than 15 theaters that will present cultural and entertainment events on a regular basis.

Majalis Abu Dhabi will also be participating in the Festival with a special pavilion that consolidates national identity, encourage community participation and spread awareness on social values, customs and traditions through a range of educational sessions, national social events and various competitions.

In conjunction with the World Cup 2022, the major sporting event anticipated by people around the world, Sheikh Zayed Festival will provide several screens across Festival grounds for visitors to be able to watch live broadcast games.

Heritage Competitions

The Festival will provide its visitors with thousands of opportunities to win valuable prizes through heritage competitions and raffle draws such as the draws of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival, the Sheikh Zayed Festival Dhow Sailing Race 2022, the Zayed Grand Prize Camel Race 2022, the Sheikh Zayed Falconry Competition 2022 and Traditional Cooking Competitions.

Dining Corner

The Festival features several dining areas with a wide range of restaurants offering food and snacking stations for everyone’s enjoyment. There are more than 60 gastronomic selections spread across numerous areas, including food trucks, kiosks, pavilion restaurants, Souk Al Wathba restaurants and the Art District restaurants, that serve a selection of delicious food choices and beverages from all over the world.

International Civilizations

The Festival has more than 27 participating countries that represent different cultures and civilizations from around the world, each reflecting different aspects of their culture, such as architectural heritage, traditional markets, products and traditional crafts. Visitors will be entertained by a variety of daily folklore performances, and a chance to take part in the World Civilizations Parade. New countries and pavilions are joining the Festival this year for the first time.

Within the Sheikh Zayed Festival, the Emirati Civilization Pavilions highlight the noble traditional customs and traditions of the people of the UAE, and the role of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in the establishment of the UAE as a nation, which is reflected on multiple pavilion including UAE District, Memory of the Nation, Humanitarian Endeavors Exhibitions, Traditional Customs Exhibition, Agricultural Oasis Exhibition, Camel Exhibition and Saluki Exhibition.

In continuation of the success achieved by the Sheikh Zayed Festival in the past years, and as a show of social commitment and responsibility from major public and private entity participants, many new companies and establishments are joining this celebration of heritage and civilization. The list of partners includes the Department of Culture and Tourism, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Abu Dhabi Police, and the Abu Dhabi National Library and Archives. Sponsors include Abu Dhabi Media as a media partner, Dubai Media Incorporated as media support, and Burjeel Holdings as a health partner.

The platinum sponsors are Dolphin Energy, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Premier Motors, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Rain Light. The golden sponsor list includes First Abu Dhabi Bank, Inter Emirates Motors and ADCB.

The list of participants includes the Emirates Red Crescent, the Abu Dhabi Falconers’ Club, the Presidential Camels, the General Women's Union, the Arab Saluki Centre, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan's Racing Festival and the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club. In addition, supporting business partners are the Integrated Transport Centre, the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) and shopping mall partners are Al Foah Mall, Bawadi Mall, Mushrif Mall, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, Al Raha Mall, Marina Mall, The Galleria and Abu Dhabi Mall.

From 18 November to 18 March, 2023, the Sheikh Zayed Festival welcomes visitors daily from 4 pm until 12 am. It is a major cultural event that features thousands of local, international and folkloric performances, events and activities, curated to create a one-of-a-kind joyful family environment.

