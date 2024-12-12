Under the patronage of Sheikha Salama bint Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Forbes Middle East Under 30 Summit, held for the first time in Abu Dhabi, reaffirmed the emirate’s commitment to promoting innovation and strengthening its position as a global leader.

Sheikha Salama bint Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan: “This summit is not just a passing gathering, but an exceptional step towards building a bright future that places humanity and sustainability at the forefront of our priorities.”

Dubai: Sheikh Tahnoon bin Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Nahyan has honored the achievements of young leaders and changemakers at the closing ceremony of the third edition of the Forbes Middle East Under 30 Summit 2024, held under the patronage of Sheikha Salama Bint Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan. The summit celebrated the accomplishments of young innovators from the Forbes Middle East 30 Under 30 2024 list, inspiring a new generation of leaders.

The third edition of the Under 30 Summit—held on December 10-11 at Abu Dhabi’s Umm Al Emarat Park—underscored the emirate's commitment to fostering innovation and leadership on a global scale. The event brought together industry experts, visionaries, and policymakers to explore emerging trends, address challenges, and highlight opportunities to shape the future.

The final day of the summit brought together a distinguished group of leaders and experts, including Mansoor Al Sayegh, Group CEO of the Al Sayegh Group, Vice Chairman of the Aram Group PJSC, and President of the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council; Emon Shakoor, Founder & CEO of Blossom Accelerator; Dr. Kareem Ali, CEO and Founder of Fekr Tany; Marisa Peer, Founder of More Than Enough; and actor Amir El Masry.

“This gathering of pioneering minds and promising youth reflects the belief of our country’s wise leadership—represented by HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Crown Prince HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan—in the power of cooperation and creativity, and in investing in young talent and directing them to confidently shape the path toward a brighter and more sustainable future. Their vision inspires optimism, determination, and the spirit to create a better tomorrow,” said Sheikha Salama Bint Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, in a speech delivered on her behalf by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Nahyan.

“Organizing this summit is not just a passing gathering, but an exceptional step towards building a bright future that places humanity and sustainability at the forefront of our priorities. With its unique vision, the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a platform for creativity, a beacon that unites cultures and channels the energies of young pioneers and innovators from various fields,” added Sheikha Salama.

“This inspiring summit blends energy and vision with knowledge-sharing and actionable strategies, empowering attendees to innovate, lead, and thrive,” said Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East. “This third edition of the Under 30 Summit has been bigger and brighter than ever, showcasing the incredible young talent in the Middle East to the world. I look forward to seeing what life-changing ideas and initiatives our Under 30 cohort go on to achieve.”

The summit featured engaging discussions across two main stages: the Innovation Hub and the Social Hub. At the Innovation Hub, sessions highlighted topics such as influencing innovation in family businesses the transformative role of AI in reshaping the consumer experience, and crafting compelling content to foster meaningful audience connections. Conversations at the Social Hub included fostering mental resilience, exploring bold solutions in sustainable development, and the transformative power of music in sparking creativity and shaping cultural experiences.

Interactive workshops and engaging activities formed a core part of the summit experience, offering attendees the chance to connect, collaborate, and explore their passions. From sculpture challenges and art performances to meditation sessions and storytelling workshops, participants were immersed in creative and inspiring environments that encouraged both personal and collective growth. The day ended with an unforgettable closing performance by DJ Rodge.

Forbes Middle East is collaborating with various partners, including event partners, Alef Education, CinnaGen, and Cyber Security Council; strategic partner, the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council; food vendors partner, Cucina Del Sul Entertainment; gift partners, La Biosthetique, Daima, Yogalogy, and Karji Perfumes; food partners, Holy Smokes, Ugly Noodles, Pop City Ice Cream, James Café, Spill the Bean, Oro Pizerria, and Fresa Creamery; support partner, Avisa Smart Hospitals; and media partner, Rominds Production.

More details on the summit’s key sessions can be found on the Forbes Middle East website:

Day One: Innovation Hub

Day One: Social Hub

Day Two: Innovation Hub

Day Two: Social Hub

-Ends-

About Forbes Middle East

Forbes Middle East is a licensed edition of Forbes for the Arab world, championing inspiring business journalism and entrepreneurial capitalism. Its online and social platforms break news covering billionaires, business, investment, technology, economy, entrepreneurship, leadership, and luxury lifestyles. The monthly magazine, featuring in-depth interviews with the Middle East’s most influential and innovative leaders, is published in print in English and Arabic, with digital versions available to both regional and global audiences online. Forbes Middle East extends the Forbes brand of journalism across the Arab world, conducting its own comprehensive research to publish original lists that adhere to strict methodologies. Its content attracts business leaders, investors, active and potential entrepreneurs, and a wide audience of ambitious and influential executives.

Media contact: Raquel Aboultaif: raquel@forbesmiddleeast.com