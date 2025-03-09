In the presence of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi

The gathering included leaders from diverse sectors including investment, tourism, manufacturing, technology, and entrepreneurship.

Sharjah: Graced by the presence of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of American University of Sharjah; H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade; and Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah; the Sharjah Ramadan Majlis 2025 convened on Thursday in Mleiha, focusing on Sharjah’s industrial future and its impact on regional and local economic growth, especially regarding manufacturing.

Under the theme “Sharjah: Shaping the Future, Empowering Growth,” this year’s Majlis was organised by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), and the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park (SRTI Park). This high-profile gathering brought together an impressive array of senior government officials from the UAE’s Ministry of Economy (MoE), Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and Sharjah’s Economic Integration Committee; as well as leaders and experts from diverse sectors including investment, tourism, manufacturing, technology, and entrepreneurship.

The Majlis also included the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Invest in Sharjah and SRTI Park, Sheraa and Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), and between Invest in Sharjah and Alef Group aimed at enhancing innovation and the entrepreneurship ecosystem as well as opportunities in the emirate’s property sector respectively.

In her welcoming address, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi emphasised the importance of the Majlis in bringing government entities and stakeholders together within Sharjah’s ecosystem.

She said: “Sharjah’s future depends on our ability to thoughtfully integrate innovation with sustainability, ensuring our heritage informs our progress, rather than limits it. The Ramadan Majlis symbolises this commitment, serving as a dynamic space for dialogue where we collectively explore pathways to inclusive growth. Each partnership formed and each idea shared moves us closer to a future that honours our values, supports entrepreneurs, and creates lasting economic resilience for generations to come.”

Analysing industrial development strategies

The main focus of the Ramadan Majlis was on devising strategies to enhance the manufacturing sector by examining opportunities and challenges through an open discussion with leading figures. These efforts, while spotlighting exemplary models and success stories, reinforce Sharjah’s expanding influence within the regional and global industrial arena, and the emirate currently accounts for 35% of the UAE's total industrial output, underscoring its status in driving national industrial growth and competitiveness.

H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade discussed the significant economic status the UAE has achieved globally, highlighting the country’s comprehensive network of partnerships, agreements, and cooperation protocols across various sectors, stating, “The CEPA agreements are opening new doors for manufacturers in Sharjah, making trade an even more significant driver of our economy. As we connect our markets to emerging economies in India, Southeast Asia, Africa, and South America, for example, we are greatly expanding our reach and actively shaping a strong global trade system. We're already witnessing a surge of global interest in Sharjah, as it continues to attract businesses from around the world, and by leveraging these agreements, our manufacturers can tap into new markets, diversify their export portfolio, and position themselves at the forefront of global trade.”

On behalf of Sharjah’s Economic Integration Committee, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah, who leads the committee, said: “Sharjah's economy is doing incredibly well and is evolving at an impressive pace, with our GDP now over AED 145 billion, surpassing the global average by 3.5%. We're immensely proud of the businesses that have found their home in Sharjah, especially those in the private sector, that have been the backbone of our economy for over a decade, and there is a reason why global giants such as Halliburton and Amazon have shown their confidence by investing in our emirate. Our primary mission is to ensure greater integration and involvement within the government, recognising that we can’t view business in isolation.”

H.E. Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, outlined the authority’s efforts in integrating sustainability into tourism and hospitality projects, promoting economic growth and environmental conservation, saying: “At Shurooq, we champion Sharjah’s sustainability goals, believing they are central to our emirate’s future. Our cultural conservation efforts preserve heritage while meeting modern tourism demands, and with tourism playing a significant role in Sharjah’s economy and experiencing steady growth in hotel guests, sustainable tourism has proven to be a key driver of economic diversification.

H.E Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, discussed the emirate’s initiatives in attracting industrial investments, providing businesses with a supportive ecosystem and competitive advantages​. “Sharjah's manufacturing journey began in the 1970s and has grown into a thriving ecosystem, with manufacturing now the second-largest contributor to our GDP. Our emirate has 20 industrial areas, 7 free zones, and over 2,900 factories, attracting significant investments within the manufacturing sector, notably AED 826.4 million in 2024 alone. Recent investments, including three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED 308.7 million; a AED 50 million investment from global glass manufacturer PureGlass; and AED 40 million by IPT Energy; as examples, shows Sharjah’s appeal as well as our commitment to innovation and growth.”

Commenting on the support of entrepreneurs and fostering innovation, H.E. Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa, highlighted Sheraa’s role in enhancing the startup ecosystem in Sharjah​. “The Ramadan Majlis is a yearly reminder of Sharjah's commitment to shaping the future through innovation, entrepreneurship, and collaboration. As we gather again, we celebrate our ecosystem's progress and the entrepreneurs' boundless potential to drive meaningful change. At Sheraa, we remain committed to empowering these changemakers and providing them with the support, resources, and community they need to scale their impact. Together, we continue to build a future where Sharjah is a global hub for talent, opportunity, and sustainable growth.”

H.E. Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, explained how the park facilitates collaboration between research institutions and the private sector to drive industrial innovation and build a knowledge-based economy​. He stated: “SRTI Park is a platform where collaboration is the foundation of progress. Partnership sits at the core of our mission where we bridge institutions and companies in the private sector by aligning R&D, skills, resources, and vision to empower industrial innovation. By fostering synergies between cutting-edge research and market-driven enterprises, we facilitate scalable solutions that transform ideas into economic value.”

MoUs to support business development

As part of the Majlis, an MoU was signed between Invest in Sharjah and SRTI Park by H.E Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh and H.E. Hussain Al Mahmoudi respectively, and included the launch of the ‘Innovate in Sharjah’ platform, a centralised digital gateway offering facilities and incentives in artificial intelligence and technology. The platform will enable key stakeholders in research, development, and high-tech manufacturing to access resources, explore infrastructure, and utilise laboratories and research facilities, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a global hub for research, development, and industrial innovation.

Additionally, the Majlis witnessed the signing of an MoU between Sheraa and Emarat, represented by H.E. Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa; and Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, CEO of “Emarat”, in a strategic partnership aimed at facilitating startups’ access to funding and investment opportunities. The agreement seeks to strengthen entrepreneurship and innovation programmes, focusing on key sectors such as edtech, sustainability, creative industries, and advanced manufacturing​.

A third MoU was also penned between H.E Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh of Invest in Sharjah and Issa Ataya, CEO Alef Group, in support of the emirate’s vision for sustainable growth and innovation, further solidifying its role in shaping the emirate’s real estate sector. This partnership also aims to highlight opportunities in the emirate’s expanding freehold property market.

Mleiha: A symbol of heritage and sustainable development

The choice of Mleiha for this year’s Majlis symbolises the integration of Sharjah’s rich heritage with its forward-looking development initiatives. This historic region, boasting archaeological treasures spanning millennia, has evolved into a pillar of economic and investment transformation, now including strategic ventures such as the Sharjah Wheat Farm and the recently launched Dairy Farm, exemplifying the emirate’s commitment to food security and sustainable investment.

