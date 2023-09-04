Record-Breaking Success: Sharjah Summer Promotions Achieves Over AED 500 Million in Sales

Rewarding Excellence: 100 Lucky Winners Take Home AED 3 million in Prizes as Sharjah Summer Promotions Concludes

Sharjah: The 20th edition of the "Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023" has concluded with a grand celebration at City Al Zahia Centre in Sharjah, marking the successful culmination of more than two months of vibrant activities organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The event was held under the captivating theme "Ya Hala Bsaifna in Sharjah" (Welcome Summer in Sharjah), and it truly lived up to its promise of delivering excitement and rewards to participants.

The highlight of the closing ceremony was the eagerly anticipated grand draw, which brought smiles of joy to lucky winners. One fortunate individual drove away with a brand-new Nissan Petrol 2023 car, while 20 other winners were awarded vouchers worth AED 5,000 each. In addition, cash prizes worth AED 2,500 and five tourist tickets were also distributed among the thrilled winners.

The impact of the Sharjah Summer Promotions extended far beyond the winners' circle. The event played a pivotal role in invigorating retail and various other economic sectors. The impressive results were exemplified by total revenues and sales surpassing the AED 500 million mark.

Furthermore, the rest of the prize winners, tracked by the Sharjah Chamber in collaboration with participating shopping centers, exceeded 100 individuals over a span of two months, collectively amassing prizes worth over AED 3 million.

Throughout its duration, the Sharjah Summer Promotions drew the attention of thousands of shoppers from across the UAE. It also lured tourists to explore the captivating destinations within the Emirate of Sharjah and its bustling markets. Attendees were treated to a diverse range of entertainment events, complemented by substantial offers and discounts reaching up to 75% on globally recognized brands.

HE Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the SCCI, emphasized the vital role played by the 20th Sharjah Summer Promotions in enhancing various economic sectors, notably retail and tourism.

Al Awadi noted that the staggering success of the initiative fortified its reputation as a premier marketing and entertainment event not only in the country but also in the region. The event has undoubtedly carved out a significant spot in the annual calendar of events in the Emirate of Sharjah, setting a benchmark in fostering innovation and creativity through the promotional strategies implemented by shopping malls, thus significantly boosting sales.

For his part, Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at the SCCI, lauded the event as a cornerstone in promoting tourism in the emirate. It actively instigated a surge in marketing activities, fostering innovation and creativity through various promotional avenues unveiled by shopping complexes and crafting enticing ideas that elevated sales trajectories.

Meanwhile, Jamal Bouzanjal, Director of the Corporate Communication Department, stressed that the resounding success of the "Sharjah Summer Promotions" reaffirms Sharjah's standing as a significant regional hub and a globally sought-after destination for families. The festive atmosphere, coupled with an array of entertainment events and unparalleled marketing offerings, contributed to the event's immense popularity.

The "Sharjah Summer Promotions" featured a multitude of marketing campaigns, with the "Back to School Offers" campaign emerging as a standout success. This initiative captivated a wide audience, attracting shoppers eager to seize the substantial discounts, valuable offers, and significant price reductions available at shopping malls, libraries, and stationery stores throughout the Emirate of Sharjah.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwair

iMisbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com