Sharjah: The 20th edition of Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023, the trade and tourism event organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), has registered a tremendous response in past one month.

The 65-day event, which will continue until September 3, is witnessing a large turnout of residents and visitors of the Emirate of Sharjah to enjoy the wonderful shopping experiences offered by shopping malls and take advantage of attractive offers and major discounts up to 75% on the most famous international brands.

The initial indicators of the offers launched on July 1 showed positive results that were significantly reflected in the revenues and sales of retail and entertainment sector.

Yields were greatly increased due to the large turnout of shoppers and visitors to the Emirate seeking the Sharjah Summer Promotions’ distinguished shopping surprises, live entertainment activities, attractive promotions and valuable prizes awarded by SCCI to celebrate this year's exceptional edition, in addition to the prizes awarded by shopping centers in all cities and regions of the emirate.

Abdulaziz Mohammed Shattaf, Assistant Director-General of the Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, opined that the "Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023" steadily achieve successes in strengthening the retail and entertainment sector in Sharjah and consolidating its position as a leading shopping destination in the region.

He also noted that the offers have succeeded in transforming Sharjah Summer Promotions into an attractive season full of distinctive and enjoyable events and experiences for families. The event provides a wide range of diverse activities that extend over more than two months, including many entertainment programmes and big discounts, raffles and prizes.

Shattaf also pointed out that the summer season has become a special period to visit the Emirate of Sharjah to take advantage of the special offers and promotions granted by partners in various sectors, including hotels, restaurants, entertainment and retail.

Visitors and residents of the Emirate of Sharjah are waiting for more entertainment events and shopping surprises that will be offered during the coming period, as well as valuable vouchers worth more than AED100,000, tourist and hotel packages, as well as a grand draw on the Nissan Patrol 2023, at the end of the promotions on September 3.

Shoppers will have the opportunity to live an extraordinary shopping experience including amazing discounts up to 75% on various goods and fashion, hotel accommodation packages, and food tasting that delights the whole family. The discounts will enable them to take advantage of promotions at shopping malls and shops across Sharjah as well.

-Ends-

