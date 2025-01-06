Sharjah: The “Sharjah Shopping Promotions” continues to achieve remarkable success since its launch on December 8, 2024. Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the 43-day commercial extravaganza is witnessing a significant increase in the number of visitors enjoying an unmatched shopping experience.

The festive atmosphere and diverse entertainment activities are drawing visitors from within Sharjah and beyond. Shoppers are eager to take advantage of major discounts of up to 75 percent on a vast array of goods and products, including top global brands, offered by the participating shopping malls and retail outlets across Sharjah and its Central and Eastern regions.

Set to run until January 19, the Sharjah Shopping Promotions offers a variety of marketing and entertainment programmes, in addition to purchase-based prize draws. Participants have the chance to win shopping vouchers at Mega Mall until January 9 and at Mall 06 from January 11 to 19, with ten winners selected at each mall.

Statistics indicate a significant growth in sales at the participating shopping centers and outlets, coupled with an uptick in distributed shopping vouchers and the engagement of a growing number of shoppers in the raffles for premium prizes and gifts.

In her remarks, Aisha Saleh, Director of Festivals and Promotions Department at SCCI, said that the “Sharjah Shopping Promotions” is one of the most significant annual events that greatly contribute to increasing economic activity in the emirate.

She noted that the promotional offers not only boost retail sales across multiple sectors but also attract more investments to Sharjah's retail industry by highlighting the promising opportunities within the sector.

Saleh emphasised the event’s role in reinforcing Sharjah's position as a unique tourist destination, delivering a rich and diverse shopping experience that blends retail excitement with family-friendly entertainment through a variety of curated activities and events.

For her part, Amal Al Hosani, Head of Media Department at SCCI, affirmed that the Sharjah Shopping Promotions offers consumers an ideal opportunity to purchase a wide range of products at discounted prices.

She pointed to the extensive range of goods and offerings from both local and international brands, which cater to diverse preferences, delivering innovative shopping experiences that embody the essence of the emirate and meet the expectations of its residents and visitors.

This year’s edition of Sharjah Shopping Promotions features a new interactive shopping contest designed to turn the shopping experience into an engaging and enjoyable journey. Shoppers who meet the specified spending threshold at participating outlets become eligible for raffles with valuable prizes.

The contest stands out for its innovative design, offering a modern interactive platform where shoppers can easily register their details and upload photos of their purchase receipts. Additionally, they can engage with a custom-designed mascot representing the contest’s theme, enhancing their chances of winning. This initiative aims to drive increased footfall to participating retailers, highlight promotional offers, elevate sales, and strengthen brand visibility among consumers.

The shopping festival also provides an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services and connect with a wide audience of shoppers through their engagement in exhibitions and dedicated spaces within key shopping malls.

