Sharjah: The 36th edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2026 kicked off today, Sunday, across the emirate’s different cities and regions, including the Central and Eastern areas.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the festival will run until March 25th, under the theme “Ramadan Spirit in the Heart of Sharjah”, offering 39 days of family fun that combines shopping promotions and cultural experiences.

This year’s edition coincides with the UAE’s ‘Year of Family’, underscoring SCCI’s commitment to strengthening family bonds and promoting social cohesion, while providing a comprehensive retail and service offering that meets diverse household needs in a single destination. It features the participation of major shopping malls, retail outlets and a wide range of local and international brands, in addition to a host of productive families, entrepreneurs, and small enterprises.

The emirate-wide festival forms part of the Sharjah shopping promotions 2025–2026 campaign, which began on 1st December, creating an integrated shopping season that blends substantial discounts, cultural activities, and competitions. Participating malls actively compete by offering high-value prizes and significant promotions, supporting a coordinated strategy aimed at stimulating the retail sector and boosting commercial activity.

H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said that the Sharjah Ramadan Festival is a key annual promotional initiative. He noted that the event plays an important role in driving retail sector growth, supporting the local economy, and boosting tourism and commercial activity during the holy month.

He added that the festival serves as an interactive platform, bringing together leading merchants, brand owners, family enterprises, and entrepreneurs under one umbrella. It also showcases the UAE’s authentic cultural heritage, enhances customer experience, and offers Ramadan essentials at competitive prices.

Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business at SCCI, stated that the Sharjah Ramadan Festival is an extension of the ongoing Sharjah shopping promotions running from December 1, 2025, until March 25, 2026.

“The initiative combines shopping promotions, cultural activities, competitions, and prize draws, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading destination for Ramadan. It also helps promote visitor and resident engagement and stimulate the retail sector, with major shopping centers providing high-value prizes and exclusive discounts throughout the festival period,” Al Shamsi added.

For his part, Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of Corporate Communication at SCCI and General Coordinator of Sharjah Ramadan Festival, said this year’s edition centers on its flagship initiative “Shop… and Unlock the Secrets,” conducted in six shopping centers.

He explained that the initiative offers valuable gifts and encourages community engagement, allowing shoppers to explore a unique interactive experience while taking advantage of the promotional offers and substantial discounts offered by participating retail outlets throughout the festival period.

The 36th Sharjah Ramadan Festival offers an array of exciting promotional deals and high-value prize draws. Its flagship initiative “Shop… and Unlock the Secrets,” is hosted across six prominent shopping centers and features numerous valuable prizes and features vouchers.

The festival will culminate with a grand draw awarding 15 winners: 10 recipients of gold bars and 5 recipients of shopping vouchers valued at AED 10,000 each, redeemable at the participating retail centers.

Under the umbrella of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2026, visitors can enjoy the “Ramadan Nights” exhibition at Expo Centre Sharjah, which offers additional opportunities for shoppers to participate in the grand draw. The exhibition broadens visitor engagement under a cohesive promotional framework, strengthening the retail sector and enriching the overall shopping experience.

Other key attractions of this year’s festival are the “Young Influencer” initiative, which provides children with an interactive platform to showcase their talents and engage with peers, and the “Your Iftar Is Ready” event, which reflects the humanitarian spirit of Ramadan and promotes community solidarity and giving.

The popular character “Shamsa”, the child-friendly mascot of Sharjah Summer Promotions 2025–2026, is also making a strong impact under a dedicated entertainment pavilion at the Light Village as part of this year’s Sharjah Light Festival, set to run until February 22.

The Sharjah Ramadan Festival’s reach extends to the Eastern Region through the sponsorship and support of a series of youth, cultural, and religious activities. Key events include the “Sharq Ramadan Football Championship”- as part of the 2025–2026 sports season, and the Ramadan Football Tournament organised by Dibba Al-Hisn Football Club. A youth-focused tournament is also included to encourage children and younger participants to practice sports and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

The festival incorporates a Quran recitation competition, providing a spiritual dimension aligned with the holy month of Ramadan.

This year’s edition also hosts a diverse array of contests and competitions designed to support and economically empower home-based businesses and productive families, complemented by a range of community activities held in parallel with the sports tournaments.These combined activities foster a holistic Ramadan experience that combines sports, leisure, and social cohesion, promoting a sense of community and corporate social responsibility.

