Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) will bring together industry leaders, regulators, and experts on April 1-2, 2026, for the 3rd HSE EXPO, a premier platform uniting regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and HSE and sustainability specialists. The event is designed to elevate Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) practices and align UAE organizations around a shared commitment to creating safer and more sustainable workplaces across all sectors.

Under the patronage and presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmad Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Petroleum Department & President of SNOC, this two-day event is designed to drive collective progress by fostering collaboration, sharing knowledge, and implementing solutions that benefit not just individual organizations but the entire industry and society at large. Under the theme of Resilience, Sustainability & Operational Excellence this gathering will serve as a catalyst for companies to move beyond compliance toward a culture of proactive leadership in HSE.

“At the heart of every thriving organization is a commitment to Health, Safety, and Environment. When these practices are embraced—not just as policies, but as values—they create a ripple effect that protects lives, strengthens our business and uplifts the communities we serve. A resilient safety culture is built through knowledge, education, and a shared dedication to continuous improvement so it’s vital that we collaborate across industries and drive meaningful change that benefits everyone.” said Khamis Al Mazrouei, CEO of SNOC.

The event enjoys robust support from strategic partners including Sharjah Police, Sharjah Municipality, Sharjah Civil Defense Authority, Sharjah Health Authority, University of Sharjah, American University of Sharjah, Rubu' Qarn Science & Technology, Emarat, MASDAR, and WEKAYA.

It is guided by a distinguished executive committee representing diverse industry sectors: Dr. Waddah S. Ghanem Al Hashmi, Chairman of the Energy Institute and Chairman of the Federal OH&S Committee, UAE; Eng. Saud Al Hammadi, Vice President of HSE (Corporate) at ADNOC; Dr. Hadi Albadi, Director of Enterprise Risk, QHSE, and Project Sustainability at MASDAR; Eng. Abdullah Al-Majidi, QHSE Director at Wekaya (Beeah Group); Shahed Fayez Al Yafei, Director of the Department of Public Health; Eng. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Manager of Occupational Safety

and Health at Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA); Michele Cortina, Eni Abu Dhabi HSE Manager; Moazzam Ahmad, Safety Manager – Environment at BEEAH; Dr. Lucy Semerjian, Associate Professor & Head of Environmental Health Department, University of Sharjah; Dr. Mohamed Abouleish, Professor of Environmental Sciences, Department of Biology, Chemistry & Environmental Sciences, American University of Sharjah; and Abdulaziz Al Jasimi, HSE Manager, SNOC.

Knowledge Partners include ROSPA, NEBOSH and Middle East Business Alliance for Sustainability (MEBAS). The event is proudly sponsored by InfraRig Contracting LLC as Platinum Sponsor.

For more information and to register, visit https://hseexpo.com

About Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC)

SNOC is the government-owned oil and gas executive arm of the Emirate of Sharjah, operating under the auspices of the Petroleum Department of Sharjah. Established by Emiree Decree in 2010 [and updated in 2014] SNOC owns and manages all Sharjah oil and gas assets and is the main supplier of natural gas across the Emirate. With a diversified energy portfolio and over 40 years of operational heritage, SNOC operates as a modern, agile and sustainability focused national oil and gas company. As part of its long-term direction, SNOC is advancing its Net-Zero 2050 ambitions and expanding into emerging future energies, supported by a growing pipeline of initiatives in photovoltaic solar, carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, and geothermal research development. For further information, please visit: www.snoc.ae

For further information, please contact:

Cynthia Caidoy

Gulf Intelligence

E: cynthiacaidoy@gulfintelligence.com