Sharjah: Reflecting Sharjah's leadership as the capital of Arab media, Sharjah Media City (Shams) welcomed a new batch of participants from the future of Arab media. The program, organized by the Arab Youth Center, featured 55 young men and women representing 18 Arab countries.

This visit came as part of Shams' commitment to empowering the new generation of media professionals and providing them with the skills and expertise they need to keep pace with the rapid transformations in the modern media industry, particularly in the field of digital audio content such as podcasts, which is one of the fastest-growing and most attractive media formats for today's youth.

His Excellency Rashid Abdullah Al Obad, Director General of Sharjah Media City (Shams), emphasized that youth are the true engine of any media renaissance, emphasizing the importance of keeping pace with modern media transformations. HE said, "We at Sharjah Media City (Shams) believe that youth are the true engine of any modern media renaissance." From this perspective, we are keen to harness our capabilities and projects to support and empower them, providing them with the necessary tools to create meaningful, innovative, and future-proof Arabic content."

Al-Obad added: "We are proud to host this elite group of ambitious young people, and we consider this visit an important step in building bridges of future cooperation and exchanging expertise between Shams and leading Arab media initiatives.

The participants expressed their great admiration for the advanced infrastructure and integrated services provided by Shams, noting the importance of this experience in broadening their horizons and developing their media skills in a practical and effective manner.