Abu Dhabi: The Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP and AIM Congress, the world’s leading investment platform, have entered into a partnership agreement to attract technology scaleups, create business opportunities, and support innovation.

Under the agreement, SRTIP will offer exclusive packages to scaleups introduced through AIM’s network, facilitating their setup and growth within the vibrant innovation park. In addition, the collaboration will promote the Sharjah Advanced Industry Accelerator (SAIA), SRTIP flagship program designed to support late-stage startups in accessing advanced industry markets, engaging with decision-makers, and exploring pilot projects.

His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, AIM congress president, was present at the signing ceremony. The partnership agreement was signed by SRTI Park CEO Hussain Al Mahmoudi and AIM Global foundation President Dawood Al Shezawi added.

Commenting on the partnership, Hussain Al Mahmoudi said: “SRTIP, one of the region’s dynamic innovation zones, is delighted to team up with AIM Congress as we pursue our ambitious growth plans. We share synergies with AIM Congress whose goal is to foster investment opportunities and create stronger trade bonds between nations. We look forward to welcoming new startups and investments through this partnership.”

AIM Global foundation President Dawood Al Shezawi added: “We are pleased to forge this partnership with SRTI Park, which today stands out as a beacon of innovation. AIM Congress, as a leading investment platform in the region, is uniquely placed to create business and investment opportunities for all stakeholders. This step represents a framework for collaboration, which will be mutually beneficial for both parties.”

As per the terms of the agreement, SRTI Park will utilize AIM’s network to introduce scaleups to SRTI Park and offer them with tailored packages for setting up operations. SRTI Park will offer access to ecosystem and events for scaleups introduced by AIM as well as promote AIM’s initiatives within the Park’s ecosystem.

AIM Congress will provide support in facilitating technology commercialization and company creation within SRTI Park and SAIA. AIM Congress will introduce scaleups and partners that align with SRTI Park’s focus sectors as well as provide marketing support to promoting SRTI Park and SAIA within AIM’s global network.

There will be special rates for companies joining SRTI Park through AIM and participating in SAIA. The two sides will support joint promotional efforts to highlight opportunities at SRTI Park and SAIA.

SRTI Park focuses on fostering innovation in four core sectors: Advanced Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobility and Logistics, and Sustainability.

AIM Congress, which takes place in Abu Dhabi from April 7 to 9, is an initiative of the AIM Global Foundation, an independent international organization fully committed to empower the world’s economy by boosting effective promotion strategies and facilitating opportunities for economic productivity and expansion.

AIM Congress gathers corporate leaders, policy-makers, businessmen, regional and international investors, entrepreneurs, leading academics, and experts showcasing up-to-date information, strategies and knowledge on attracting investments.