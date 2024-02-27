Sharjah: Sharjah Education Academy (SEA) announced the recommendations of the third edition of the Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education. The Academy organized the summit under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. The recommendations aim to contribute to the development of schools and improve the overall quality of students' wellbeing. They also focus on creating comprehensive educational frameworks and utilizing the transformative potential of AI in modern education.

The summit has been organized in partnership with the Sharjah Private Education Authority and the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. It aimed to equip the education community with the latest educational research and practices to achieve a balanced and comprehensive educational future. The Sharjah Education Academy is leading these efforts.

The recommendations were focused on the four pillars of the summit, which included the dynamics of successful educational systems, the foresight of AI's influence on future education, the methods of evaluation and innovation in the age of technology, and the quality of life in the educational environment.

It was recommended that society has a responsibility to appreciate and invest in the abilities and quality of life of teachers. The Rise to the Teacher Initiative, which was launched with directives from His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah during the summit, is the first of its kind and emphasizes the importance of giving teachers their rightful place during the digital revolution. The recommendations also highlighted that while artificial intelligence tools can be helpful, they cannot replace the teacher who is responsible for shaping future generations.

The recommendations of the third summit’s third edition called for unifying efforts among teachers, policymakers, technology experts, and community leaders to work collaboratively to form a comprehensive, innovative, and future-ready education system to be able, through strategic partnerships and participating communities, to harness the power of education to transform lives and societies.

The recommendations also stressed the importance of promoting scientific research in the education sector, not only as a tool for developing knowledge but also as a means for improving educational practices and developing effective teaching strategies, in addition to establishing partnerships between educational institutions and research centers to support innovation in education and knowledge exchange.

Participants also recommended the need to support the revolutionary capabilities of artificial intelligence to personalize learning experiences to ensure an exceptional path for every learner. The recommendations also addressed the need for educational leaders to integrate visual thinking with operational intelligence and transform ambitious educational strategies into living realities.

The recommendations pointed out the importance of urging schools to develop a creator's mindset so that students become not just consumers of content but creators of possibilities, supported by the wise use of AI tools while continuing the human interaction that represents irreplaceable value.

The recommendations also stressed the need to commit to strengthening the culture of learning and continuous evaluation to accelerate the response of teachers and decision-makers to the development of the educational landscape. As well as calling for a balanced approach in which digital fluency and well-being go hand in hand to prepare students to succeed in our connected world.

The recommendations emphasized that morals, values, and identity cannot be learned from artificial intelligence but rather are an inherited civilization and a treasure that must be preserved.

About Sharjah Education Academy

Sharjah Education Academy continuously seeks strategic partnerships with leading local and international institutions and academic experts to achieve its objectives. With such partnerships, it guarantees developing educators through diverse and innovative academic programs based on scientific research and access to global competitiveness in education. And by raising the level of teacher performance, student outcomes will advance to a new level of talents and qualified capabilities to meet the aspirations of the wise leadership to draw a road map for a brighter future.