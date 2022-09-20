Sharjah: With just 17 days to go for the 50th edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show, the Emirate of Sharjah is all set to receive thousands of visitors as the event is fast approaching.

Organized by the Expo Centre with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the show will kick off on Oct. 5 and conclude on Oct. 9th.

Hundreds of firms and brands specialized in watches and jewellery designing and manufacturing, as well as several local businesses and a selection of Emirati designers, are expected to take part in the five-day event.

A special ceremony to commemorate the exhibition’s golden jubilee will be held on the sidelines of its launch where many senior officials and international official delegations, as well as major local and international players in the design, manufacture, and trade of watches and jewellery are expected to be in attendance. They will have the chance to view the latest designs and trends in watches, jewellery, gold, precious stones, and diamonds.

HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Expo Centre Sharjah, stressed that the show has become into one of Sharjah's most significant events. Since its inception more than 25 years ago, it has evolved from a local event into an international platform that draws a wide range of local and foreign businesspeople, investors, traders, experts, and worker in the watch and jewelry production and design industries. It has emerged as a top destination for watch and jewelry enthusiasts.

“The chamber is committed to supporting the event in every way possible in order to maintain its leading position and make it possible for it to realize its strategic goals, particularly those that pertain to promoting the commerce and industry of gold and jewelry,” Al Owais said.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, emphasized that this year’s edition will be exceptional by all standards, capping the accomplishments made over the previous years and furthering its unique place among other worldwide exhibits specialized in gold and jewellery.

"Expo Centre Sharjah will do all it can to provide the event’s visitors with an extraordinary experience once they enter the world of gold and precious stones. They will be dazzled by the exhibitors’ creativity," Al Midfa said, adding that a series of new activities will be held on the sidelines of the show for the first time in the history of the show.

Expo Centre Sharjah will open its doors to the public on Wednesday Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., while on Friday will be open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Mustafa Taha

Misbar Communications

mustafa@misbar-me.com

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Mahmoud Soliman

Misbar Communications

mahmoud.soliman@misbar-me.com