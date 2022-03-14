Dubai, UAE: SHAREit Group, a global technology company, has announced its participation in Crypto Expo Dubai on March 16 & 17, 2022 at the Festival Arena in Dubai Festival City. It will join a diverse range of industry experts and thought-leaders to cover current trends in cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other emerging digital assets in the cryptoverse.

Crypto businesses are looking for new growth avenues as they face stiff competition and me-toos to find a place on people’s phones. Although crypto adoption in developed markets is on the rise, it is very interesting to witness the acceptance of crypto in the emerging markets where P2P trade volume makes up a significant percentage of all cryptocurrency activity.

With nearly 2.4 billion users have installed SHAREit Group’s diversified suite of applications globally, SHAREit is a strong growth channel for crypto apps and currently works with 20 crypto apps to enable their user growth globally – driving around two million new users to crypto apps each month. At the event, the company will spotlight products and services that drive value to brands and help create new revenue streams.

Karam Malhotra, Partner and Global Vice-President at SHAREit Group said: “Digital assets have been experiencing a significant boost in popularity in the Middle East region. With a focus on strengthen the crypto community in one of our key markets, SHAREit is excited to announce its participation in Crypto Expo Dubai. Our team will join the industry’s leading thought leaders to highlight tangible developments and innovations in the industry and explore our digital future ahead.”

The MENA region is an important strategic market for SHAREit, which started by developing a cross platform file sharing app, has evolved into an online and offline file sharing, content streaming, and gaming platform for smartphone users.

It taps into over 700 global advertisers and their existing user bases to help its clients with awareness campaigns, user acquisition, digital payment options, and seamless user monetization via extensive audience networks. This plays a key role in facilitating brands to deepen engagement with audiences throughout the consumer journey and build brand equity.

More than 10,000 traders and investors are expected to attend Crypto Expo Dubai, where over 100 crypto companies will mark their presence. In addition to offering an opportunity for investors to learn new ways of investment in the ever-growing crypto market, the event will also feature industry leaders discussing the future of cryptocurrency and its implications.

SHAREit Group is a global internet technology company that has built a diversified suite of applications installed by nearly 2.4 billion users worldwide, including the core app SHAREit. These range from popular tools in the utility space to digital entertainment content applications. SHAREit Group’s business network reaches over 150 countries in 45 different languages. According to AppsFlyer Performance Index Edition XIII for H1, 2021, SHAREit was ranked #4 media publisher globally after Google, Facebook and TikTok in the volume rankings for IAP index across all categories. It aims to help brands achieve their business goals and users to access seamless digital content of the highest possible quality.