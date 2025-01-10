Organised by Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) from 1-2 February, 2025A distinguished lineup of global leaders, including Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi, HRH Princess Lamia Bint Majed Saud AlSaud, and Wim Hof, will headline the largest event of its kind in the region.

Sharjah, The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF), renowned for bringing the world’s most influential leaders, pioneers, and disruptors to Sharjah, will host a stellar lineup of over 300 globally respected luminaries representing over 45 nations for its 8th edition. Welcoming high-profile speakers such as Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi, HRH Princess Lamia Bint Majed Saud AlSaud, Wim Hof, Mo Gawdat, and Ammar Kandil, alongside a plethora of global changemakers in technology, leadership, finance, the arts, and many other fields.

Taking place over two full days from February 1-2, 2025, this expanded edition of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center’s (Sheraa) flagship event has doubled its agenda featuring global voices who will inspire and enlighten thousands of attendees across 10 dynamic zones and 5 stages.

Commenting on this year’s star-studded lineup, H.E. Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa said, “By bringing together the world’s most visionary and pioneering leaders from diverse industries, SEF 2025 offers a wealth of expertise and real-world insights. This exceptional lineup will inspire our entrepreneurial community to think boldly, act decisively, and create meaningful impact. Attendees will leave not only equipped with valuable knowledge but also empowered with the confidence and connections to bring their visions to life”.

Artistic innovation and enterprise

As the President and Director of the Sharjah Art Foundation, Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi has helped to position Sharjah as a global center for contemporary art and culture. Her leadership bridges the worlds of creativity and commerce, offering entrepreneurs a visionary perspective on integrating artistic innovation into business.

Global development and education

A pillar of philanthropy and leadership, HRH Princess Lamia Bint Majed Saud AlSaud serves as Secretary General and member of the Board of Trustees at Alwaleed Philanthropies, and with a relentless commitment to humanitarian causes, she has transformed countless lives through initiatives that champion global development, education, and cultural exchange. Her keynote at SEF 2025 will provide a compelling example of visionary leadership and purposeful dedication, inspiring attendees to integrate meaningful impact into their entrepreneurial endeavors.

A holistic and resilient approach

Known around the world as “The Iceman,” Dutch extreme athlete and wellness guru, Wim Hof has redefined human potential through his globally praised methods of endurance and cold exposure, as the man behind the ice-bath trend that has taken the world by storm. His presence at SEF 2025 is set to challenge conventional boundaries and inspire attendees to embrace a holistic and resilient approach in their personal and professional lives.

Cutting-edge technology

The former Chief Business Officer of Alphabet’s ‘X moonshot factory’ (Formally Google X), Mo Gawdat, is an authority on technology, innovation and mental wellness who has inspired millions globally, making him one of the most sought-after speakers in the tech industry. Additionally, as an international bestselling author and podcaster, Gawdat’s insights will bridge the gap between human potential and technological advancement, offering a blueprint for creating impactful ventures.

Social Impact and Inspiring Journeys

Ammar Kandil, is the Egyptian co-founder of YES Theory, a movement that inspires people to step out of their comfort zones and connect meaningfully through shared experiences. His mantra, “Seek Discomfort,” empowers entrepreneurs to embrace courage as a foundation to success. Palestinian journalist and writer Plestia Alaqad uses her platform to uncover untold stories, demonstrating the power of storytelling in driving meaningful change and fostering connection. As the first Emirati female shipmaster and CEO of SJR Group, Sahar Rasti exemplifies resilience and leadership, forging new paths in maritime services and providing a shining example for a new generation of female leaders.

Media and Digital

Mohammed Saeed Harib, an acclaimed Emirati animator, director, and creator of FREEJ, the Middle East's first 3D animated series, will share his successes in forming new pathways for the region. Shelly Frost, Founder and Director of The Fridge, a prominent live events entertainment company in the UAE, has been a key figure in the region's music and events scene and will share her experience in fostering local talent and creating culturally inclusive platforms. Maaz Sheikh will also share his success story as CEO and Co-Founder of STARZPLAY, how he built a successful streaming platform while navigating challenges in the media industry, and insights into entrepreneurial leadership that led to a $420 million valuation for his company.

Products, services, and personal development

Regarding beauty products and the power of personal branding, Noha Nabil stands as a trailblazer who transformed her brand, ‘Noha Nabil Beauty’, into a household name, showcasing how creating a unique and personal marketing strategy can drive substantial business success. Niki Skene, an innovator and futurist, renowned for his curated global inspiration tours, will empower individuals with strategies to stand out in a crowded market. Additionally, Charlie Wright, the founder of Humantra, the largest electrolytes brand in the UAE, will share his success in helping people address dehydration and wellness through innovative, science-backed solutions, and his perspective on expanding market reach.

Creativity and lifestyle

Hadil El Khatib combines tradition and modern wellness with expertise in matcha and Japanese tea ceremonies and will demonstrate how entrepreneurship can be harnessed within one’s interests and passions. Artist Diaa Allam will bring a creative touch, blending calligraphy and mural art to inspire resilience, cultural pride, and the power of authenticity in business.

Business development and commerce

Mohammed Al-Hakim, the newly appointed President of Crypto.com’s UAE operations, will bring extensive expertise in strategic development and business expansion, while Rashid Alabbar, an online retail entrepreneur and co-founder of the online fashion portal SIVVI.com will discuss the expansion of e-commerce opportunities in the Middle East. Ali Mokhtar, who serves as CEO and Managing Partner of Beltone Venture Capital, will share how he built a portfolio of 10 startups and the management of over $40 million in investments. Noor Sweid, founder of ‘Global Ventures’, rounds out this group as a prominent venture capitalist fostering tech growth in emerging markets.

These industry leaders have clearly demonstrated the power of strategic thinking in fostering sustainable success, and are set to leave a lasting impression on all that attend SEF 2025.

A celebration of ideas and collaboration

The returning theme for SEF 2025, “Where We Belong,” encapsulates its mission to foster a community of dreamers, doers, and disruptors, and through life-changing keynote addresses, interactive workshops, panel discussions, startup showcases and pitch competitions, as well as invaluable networking opportunities, this year’s festival is a truly unmissable occasion for entrepreneurs to learn, connect, and grow.