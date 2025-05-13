Sharjah, UAE – American University of Sharjah (AUS) hosted the second and final day of the Sharjah International Conference on Education: AI and Beyond (SICE 2025). This year’s edition was jointly organized by AUS in collaboration with the University of Sharjah (UoS) and held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Day One of the conference took place at UoS, while Day Two was held at AUS in the presence of Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS, bringing together academics, researchers and industry leaders to explore the expanding role of artificial intelligence (AI) in higher education and workforce development.

The day began with a welcome address by Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour, followed by welcome remarks from Professor Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor, University of Sharjah, underscoring the importance of academic partnerships in advancing innovation across the UAE’s education sector.

Addressing the conference, Sheikha Bodour said: "We have a shared responsibility as educators and innovators to adapt to artificial intelligence and to thoughtfully shape its integration in ways that uplift our students – and society. By putting empathy, creativity, and critical thinking at the heart of education, we can ensure AI becomes a partner in enhancing human potential, not a replacement for it. This conference exemplifies our commitment to exploring AI’s transformative potential responsibly, collaboratively, and purposefully."

Her comments had been foreshadowed on Day One by Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, who said: “SICE 2025 served as a timely platform to engage with how AI is redefining the role and responsibilities of higher education institutions. The breadth of participation and the depth of discussion reflected a clear consensus: universities must lead in shaping AI’s integration, not simply react to it. As we look ahead, it’s essential that we invest in the right frameworks—academic, ethical and operational—that ensure AI enhances our core mission of learning, discovery and societal contribution.”

The Day Two program featured two keynote presentations, each offering distinct insights into the evolving role of AI in higher education. Khadish Franklin, Managing Director and Head of Research Advisory Services at EAB, discussed how institutions can establish an AI posture to support strategic transformation. Dr. Jassim Al Awadhi, Senior Director and Digital Transformation Principal in the telecom sector, examined AI’s implications for graduate readiness and future labor market demands. As an invited speaker, Dr. Sami Nejri explored AI’s cognitive and interdisciplinary dimensions, encouraging institutions to rethink traditional academic boundaries.

A panel discussion titled “Bridging the AI Skills Gap: Higher Education’s Role in Shaping the Future Workforce” brought together leaders from New York University Abu Dhabi, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, the American University in Cairo, and Amazon Web Services. Moderated by Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of the AUS College of Engineering, the discussion focused on the need to integrate AI-related competencies into curricula while maintaining academic rigor and relevance.

Over the course of the day, more than 30 peer-reviewed research papers were presented across six thematic tracks, covering topics such as AI in engineering and design education, blended learning and gamification, multilingual instruction, AI in legal writing, personalized learning models, faculty development and data-driven academic research. Presenters showcased a range of applications demonstrating how AI is reshaping pedagogy, assessment, engagement and institutional planning.

A poster session held in the AUS Main Building Rotunda provided faculty and student researchers with a platform to share projects focused on AI-generated content, classroom technologies, learning analytics and collaborative digital tools.

Dr. James Griffin, Vice Provost for Undergraduate Affairs and Instruction at AUS, said: “The technical depth of the conference was especially impactful. We saw detailed presentations on adaptive learning models, AI-enhanced teaching platforms, institutional readiness metrics and the role of large language models in classroom settings. These insights offer a practical roadmap for how universities can approach AI adoption with academic rigor and innovation. The conversations happening here reflect the level of specificity and foresight that is needed to move from theory to implementation.”

During the conference, six distinguished AUS faculty members were recognized with the 2025 Excellence in Research Awards, honoring exceptional contributions in creative works, humanities and social sciences and STEM. In the Creative Works category, Faysal Tabbarah, Associate Professor of Architecture, received first prize for his innovative architectural research addressing regional and environmental contexts, while Dr. Sohail Dahdal, Head of the Department of Media Communication, earned second prize for his immersive storytelling projects that integrate artistic excellence with digital technology. In the Humanities and Social Sciences category, Dr. John Katsos, Professor of Management, was awarded first prize for his influential research and recognition in business and peace studies, including Nobel Peace Prize nominations and publications in leading journals, and Dr. Ahmed Ali, Professor of Translation and Head of the Department of Arabic and Translation Studies, received second prize for his impactful work in Arabic linguistics and translation. In the STEM category, Dr. Mostafa Shaaban, Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering and Director of the Energy, Water and Sustainable Environment Research Center, received first prize for his leadership in smart grids, energy resilience and electric vehicles, and Dr. Farid Abed, Professor of Civil Engineering, was honored with second prize for his advancements in structural engineering and sustainable construction materials.

SICE 2025 reflected a shared commitment by AUS and UoS to advancing academic dialogue on the integration of artificial intelligence in higher education. Through this collaboration, the conference reinforced Sharjah’s position—and that of the wider UAE—as a leading center for research, innovation and cross-sector engagement in shaping the future of education.

