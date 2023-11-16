The Evolvin’ Women Forum’s second edition was held in Dubai on November 16th in partnership with Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC).

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 16 November 2023: Evolvin' Women, a social enterprise dedicated to the advancement of women in developing countries, has concluded the second edition of the Evolvin’ Women Forum in Dubai, in partnership with the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise.

The Evolvin' Women Forum is a transformative event dedicated to showcasing and celebrating the remarkable achievements of the programme’s participants. It also serves as a knowledge sharing platform for the advancement of vocational and soft skills that will help catalyse the participants successes in the workforce.

Having welcomed over 100 attendees, the forum brought together a diverse audience, including participants enrolled in the programme, and strategic partners including Hilton Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels Group, Accor, Marriott, DHL, Accenture, PwC’s Academy, GSB Capital, Zambia National Commercial Bank (ZANACO), and more.

Assia Riccio, CEO, Founder of Evolvin' Women: "We are very pleased to have had the opportunity to run this event for a second year. The Forum has become a space for us to celebrate the amazing stars in our programme, and it has also become a space for knowledge sharing and a platform for mentorship. We’re so proud of how far the ladies have come. Witnessing their confidence and hearing about their successes during the forum was a true testament to the impact the Evolvin’ Women programme has had on their development.”

This would not have been possible without our strategic partners in the UAE. We’re extremely thankful for the support of key partners like DMCC, who have aided us in making the Evolvin’ Women forum happen. And we are also thankful to all of our hospitality partners who have played a key role in the growth of the ladies in our programme, whom – this event has shown – have become incredible leaders and voices of hope for the next generation of women to come. We look forward to coming together again alongside DMCC, in a year’s time, to celebrate more successes.”

Evolvin’ Women and DMCC have a long-standing strategic partnership which includes business and operational support, as well as the provision of office space. As DMCC’s first CSR licence holder, the social enterprise is located in DMCC’s Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) district.

Feryal Ahmadi, Chief Operating Officer of DMCC said: “Generating social impact is at the core of DMCC’s Sustainability Strategy. Together with Evolvin’ Women, who were the first recipient of DMCC’s CSR license, we continue to make significant progress in advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace. I am proud DMCC has partnered with inspirational stakeholders like Evolvin’ Women. Today we stand united in our shared mission of creating long-term positive change and I personally look forward to celebrating more milestones in the future.”

The forum comprised several segments, reflecting the organisation's commitment to women's empowerment and skill development. The forum began with a segment dedicated to the Evolvin’ Women ‘shining stars’ with a panel discussion that highlighted the exceptional determination of participants currently enrolled in the Evolvin' Women programme, who are balancing learning and work responsibilities.

The second segment was focused on the ‘rising stars’, which represent the participants who have emerged from the programme and have achieved fulfilling career paths within respective industries; many of whom have gone on securing job opportunities in the USA, Canada and Middle East after completing the programme. The third and final segment focused on ‘shooting stars’, representing the participants who have emerged from the Evolvin’ Women programme and have come back to share their knowledge and experiences with the attendees of the event.

In addition to these segments, the event also featured empowering workshops, emphasising the importance of mental health on the journey to career success. Attendees gained insights into strategies for maintaining a healthy work-life balance and managing stress. The event concluded with a session on future plans for social action led by Assia Riccio, and a panel of key partners GSC Capitla, Accenture and the PwC’ Academy.

In attendance was a representative from the Zambian National Commercial Bank, ZANACO, who have sponsored the scholarship for five participants on the Evolvin’ Women programme. Expressing her enthusiasm at the event, Tukiya Muumbe Mukal, ZANACO Sustainability Specialist, said: “We are truly inspired by the dedication and resilience of the participants in the Evolvin' Women programme. It is an absolute honour for us to be here, all the way from Zambia, to witness the incredible achievements of these ladies and the transformative journey they have undertaken.”

“We believe that empowering women is not only the right thing to do but also a catalyst for positive change in society. The women we have met here today exemplify the power of determination and mentorship. They are not just shining stars; they are beacons of hope for the next generation, proving that with the right opportunities and support, incredible success is within reach.

As a strategic partner of Evolvin' Women, we remain dedicated to supporting more participants on their path to success and are eager to continue our collaboration with this exceptional organisation."

Partnering with a number of stakeholders in developing countries, Evolvin’ Women offers a skill development programme to unemployed whose circumstances have prohibited their access to professional skills development and to full-time job opportunities. The company then works closely with the private sector in the UAE as an incubator for participants to progress and enhance their skills in the hospitality, logistics and luxury retail fields, and even start their own business ventures in their home countries.

