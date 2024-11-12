ADIA Lab Symposium returns to Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) from November 19-21, 2024

Abu Dhabi: ADIA Lab, the independent Abu Dhabi-based institute dedicated to basic and applied research in data and computational sciences, hosts its second annual symposium in Abu Dhabi from November 19-21, with an agenda focused on the power of research and technology to address global challenges.

Taking place at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the symposium is part of ADIA Lab’s commitment to playing an active role in the international data and computational science community, contributing to the development of Abu Dhabi’s digital ecosystem and raising opportunities for collaboration between UAE and global organisations.

The event will bring together some of the world’s most respected scientists, thought leaders and researchers to confront critical issues like climate change and the need for trustworthy AI, while discussing how AI is transforming key industries.

Dr Horst Simon, Director of ADIA Lab, said: “At the symposium, some of the world’s brightest minds in science and technology, will explore how AI and data science can be harnessed to solve critical societal issues. This year’s symposium has expanded not only in scope but also in our potential impact, as we look deeper into the technological advances and innovations that are shaping our future.”

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, the 2024 symposium will explore three themes over three days. Day one will focus on Trustworthy AI, addressing the urgent need for secure and reliable AI systems. Day two turns to the environment, with a focus on Sustainability in AI with topics ranging from climate monitoring to risk modelling, while the final day will highlight Innovations in AI.

The symposium will conclude with award ceremonies for two ADIA Lab competitions: the Best Paper Award for Causal Research in Investments and the Causal Discovery Challenge, the latter organised with international data science community CrunchDAO. These competitions drive innovation in data science and reflect ADIA Lab’s role in advancing global research in the field.

Professionals and researchers from academia, industry, and government with experience or interest in AI, machine learning, and their real-world applications are invited to attend. Further details, including registration information, can be found on the ADIA Lab website at www.adialab.ae/symposium.

About ADIA Lab

ADIA Lab is an independent institution engaged in basic and applied research in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and High-Performance and Quantum Computing, across all major fields of study.

This includes exploring applications in areas such as climate change and energy transition, blockchain technology, financial inclusion and investing, decision making, automation, cybersecurity, health sciences, education, telecommunications, and space.

Based in Abu Dhabi, ADIA Lab is an independent, standalone entity supported by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), a globally-diversified investment institution that invests funds on behalf of the Government of Abu Dhabi.

ADIA Lab has its own governance and operational structure, and is guided by an Advisory Board of global thought leaders in data and computationally-intensive disciplines, to pursue its research independently.

