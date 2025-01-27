Doha, Qatar: Seatrade Maritime Qatar – the most comprehensive event for the nation’s expanding maritime and offshore sectors – is to explore pathways to building a local talent pool as the country looks to build it stature as a global maritime hub.

A dedicated panel session – ‘Building A Local Talent Pool’ – will run at the Sheraton Grand Hotel Resort Doha on February 4, the opening day of the two-day event, which is being held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani, Qatar’s Minister of Transport.

The session will be moderated by Danial Kaabi, CEO of Sea Horizon Offshore, who says it will be closely aligned with Qatar’s Vision 2030 to develop a diverse, multi-sector talent pipeline. It will examine the critical challenges facing the maritime industry in attracting and retaining local talent, the sector’s appeal to the local workforce, the feasibility of Vision 2030 goals, and strategies to ensure the future resilience of Qatar’s maritime talent pool.

It has attracted a panel of cross-sector experts including Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President, University of Doha for Science and Technology; Krishnan Subramaniam FICS, International Vice Chairman, Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers; Jennifer Harrison, Vice President, ABS Training Solutions; Zoe Upson, Director, FACT - Freight and Commodity Talent Ltd; Gina Panayiotou, Founder & CEO, Ocean Arenas; and Elias Abou Jawdeh, Act. Vice President, Freight Logistics Department, Milaha.

“This session reflects Qatar’s broader commitment to diversifying its economy and unlocking human potential,” explained Kaabi.

“As a rapidly growing maritime hub, Qatar’s strategic location and investment incentives have made it a focal point for global companies. The maritime and logistics sectors are pivotal to achieving the country’s ambitious non-hydrocarbon growth target of 4% per annum through 2030. At the same time, Qatar has invested significantly in its ports, terminals, fleets, and ancillary infrastructure. To secure the sector’s long-term sustainability, we must prioritize building a robust local talent pool. Achieving this requires collaboration across public, private, and academic sectors. Together, we can create a future-proofed workforce that not only meets today’s demands but also anticipates tomorrow’s challenges.”

The session is part of a seven-panel program focused on ‘Unlocking Opportunity & Potential.’ Other in-depth discussions will focus on safe and green shipping, digital transformation in maritime, smart ports, sustainable logistics, fleet financing, and offshore expansion tied to the North Field project.

Seatrade Maritime Qatar, organized by Seatrade Maritime in association with founding strategic partner Mwani Qatar, will spotlight Qatar’s burgeoning global presence on the international shipping map. The conference has attracted over 500 industry leaders and delegates from around the globe.

“As Qatar’s maritime sector continues to flourish, cultivating a skilled local workforce remains paramount for ensuring operational efficiency, innovation, and sustained economic growth. Through initiatives like Seatrade Maritime Qatar, the country is fostering collaboration and dialogue to address these priorities head-on,” added Kaabi.

