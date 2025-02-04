Doha, Qatar: The inaugural Seatrade Maritime Qatar maritime event has been officially opened by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani, Minister of Transport.

In his keynote speech to more than 350 distinguished industry attendees, His Excellency, said that the “event embodies the deep commitment of the State of Qatar to enhance the future of the maritime industry, and to keep pace with the latest technical and innovative trends that push this industry towards new horizons.”

Also taking part in the opening ceremony of the 2-day event was the IMO Secretary-General, Arsenio Dominguez; Seatrade Maritime Group Director, Chris Morley and Captain Abdulla Mohammed Al-Khanji, CEO of Mwani Qatar.

Mr Morley told the audience: “When it became clear to us just over a year ago that we had a shared vision with our Founding Strategic Partners Mwani Qatar and our event patrons and hosts, the Ministry of Transport, it was obvious that success was going to thrive through partnerships.

“The value of collaboration and shared goals has propelled Qatar to the exciting position it is in today: a maritime and energy hub that inspires others, stimulates global opportunity and propels innovation in industrial sectors.

“For us, driving growth in Qatar’s maritime and logistics sectors through our capabilities both in this event and throughout the year in our online news and content platforms is long overdue and we’re delighted to be starting this journey today.”

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani, CEO of Qatar Free Zones Authority; Fahad bin Saad Al-Qahtani, Group CEO, Milaha and Neville Bissett, Group CEO of QTerminals also gave speeches as Main Sponsors of Seatrade Maritime Qatar, which is held under the patronage of Minister of Transport, H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani; hosted by Ministry of Transport, Qatar and organised by Seatrade Maritime with Founding Strategic Partner, Mwani Qatar.

Ahmed Hassan Al-Obaidly, CEO of Mowasalat (Karwa), said: “Seatrade Maritime Qatar serves as a vital platform for industry leaders to collaborate, innovate, and drive the future of maritime transport. As Mowasalat (Karwa), we are committed to shaping a seamless and sustainable mobility ecosystem that integrates land and sea transport. Our sponsorship underscores our dedication to supporting Qatar’s vision of becoming a premier maritime hub. By embracing smart and eco-friendly transport solutions, we aim to enhance connectivity, improve accessibility, and contribute to the nation’s long-term economic and infrastructure growth.”

“Our participation in Seatrade Maritime Qatar is invaluable as it provides a unique platform to foster strategic partnerships, share industry insights, and explore innovative solutions in sustainable shipping and digital transformation. As Qatar continues to prioritize its investments in the LNG sector, it reflects the country’s dedication to play a key role in the energy transition, shaping the future of sustainable maritime transportation.”

Gold sponsor, Myriam Bellid, Director of Medlog Logistics, said: “Medlog’s participation as a Gold Sponsor of Seatrade Maritime 2025 underscores our commitment to supporting Qatar’s ambition to become a leading maritime and logistics hub. As a global leader in integrated logistics offering tailored door-to-door solutions across inland transportation, container depots, dry and cold warehousing, and supply chain management, Medlog actively develops integrated intermodal logistics solutions that align with Qatar’s vision to enhance land freight operations and strengthen its position as a hub for shipping and logistics services.”

The event, the first of its kind in the State of Qatar, brings together key stakeholders in the maritime sector, governmental and semi-governmental entities, as well as innovators in the fields of technology, energy, finance, investment and services, in addition to the most prominent suppliers, decision-makers and shipping companies.

Saeed Al Malik – President and CEO – Middle East Fuji Group, added: “Middle East Fuji Group is proud to participate in Seatrade Maritime Qatar, contributing to Qatar’s vision of becoming a global maritime leader. Since establishing Middle East Fuji LLC (Qatar) in 2012, we have delivered innovative marine solutions that drive efficiency and sustainability. As a one-stop shop for marine supply, trading, and specialized engineering services, we combine expertise with cutting-edge technology. Our factory-trained, maker-authorized engineers play a crucial role in supporting vessel docking and engineering needs, ensuring operational excellence. This event highlights Qatar’s rising influence in global shipping, and we are excited to strengthen partnerships and advance industry innovation.”

Seatrade Maritime Qatar continues until Wednesday 5th February at Sheraton Resort Hotel and Convention Centre and has been generously supported by Main Sponsors: Qatar Ports, Founding Strategic Partner; Ooredoo, Communications Sponsor; Qatar Airways, Official Airline; Visit Qatar, Destination Sponsor. Main Sponsors include: Qatar Free Zones Authority; Milaha Group and QTerminals Group. Diamond sponsors include Saudi Ports Authority and Nakilat. Platinum Sponsors: Invest Qatar; ABS. Gold Sponsors: Lloyd’s Register (LR), DNV; Bureau Veritas; MSC Qatar & MEDLOG; Genesis Marine and Sea Horizon. Silver Sponsor: Mowasalat (Karwa) and Bronze Sponsor: Middle East Fuji Group.

Registration is open and the event is free to attend

Media wishing to attend must pre-register for a Seatrade Maritime Qatar 2025 press pass

Visit the show newsroom here.

