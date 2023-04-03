Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Etisalat Services Holding (ESH) discussed ways to boost joint cooperation and leverage the technical and information and communication technology solutions provided by ESH.

Held at the SCCI headquarters, the meeting aimed to develop the digital environment of the Sharjah Chamber, enabling it to support the growth of digital services and foster the prosperity of the SCCI members and the wider business community in the emirate.

HE Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the SCCI, and Muammar Al Rukhaimi, CEO of Etisalat Technology Services, attended the meeting. Also present were Abdulaziz Mohammed Shattaf, Assistant Director-General of the Communication and Business Sector at the Sharjah Chamber, and several officials from both sides.

During the gathering, both parties examined potential cooperation mechanisms for joint development projects that strengthen the country's digital economy initiatives. They also explored the advantages Etisalat offers to the business community through its value-added services.

Underscoring the importance of the digital economy in supporting the nation's economic diversification initiatives, Al Awadi highlighted that the coordination meeting between the SCCI and ESH is expected to yield positive outcomes as both entities will work together to develop programs and initiatives aimed at enhancing the Chamber's digital infrastructure and services to benefit the local business community.

He further added that this approach aligns with the UAE's leadership vision and future directions. The country's leadership places great importance on strengthening its position as a global hub for the digital economy, fostering innovation, and fortifying the national economy, he added.

Al Awadi stressed that the Chamber is committed to developing its technological infrastructure by constantly adopting highly efficient and quality systems, as well as providing top-notch services to its customers under various circumstances. These efforts will certainly reflect positively on the investment climate in Sharjah, protect the interests of the business community, streamline procedures, and ultimately enhance the emirate's business environment. By doing so, Sharjah will not only attract more investors but will also stimulate economic activity.

As the meeting drew to a close, Al Awadi presented a commemorative trophy to the visiting delegation. They emphasized that this meeting would serve as a vital platform for fostering collaboration and teamwork as well as strengthening the existing relationship with the Sharjah Chamber.

The delegation added that Etisalat Holding is fully committed to supporting both the public and private sectors, promoting the nation’s comprehensive development process, and providing all necessary technical support and resources to achieve these objectives.

