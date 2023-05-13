Expo will offer access to competitions, games, activations, and talks, and welcomes all ages and abilities.

Sports suppliers will be on-hand to showcase and sell their products, attendees can purchase and own a sports franchise

Riyadh: The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) is set to introduce an exciting, new, and first-of-its-kind event to the Kingdom. Immersing people and communities in the fun and entertainment of Saudi Arabia’s thriving sports culture, the Federation has launched the SFA Health and Fitness Expo: the largest fitness and health exhibition in the country.

Scheduled to take place from May 18th to 20th 2023 — in the heart of Riyadh, the family-friendly event will invite Saudi citizens and residents to come together, socialize, and explore a diverse range of sporting programs and activities. It will be hosted at The Riyadh Front, a modern well-appointed venue spanning 10,000 sqm.

The exhibition will provide access to a variety of generous shopping deals and exclusive retail offers, with leading local and international sports goods suppliers — including activewear and fitness brands, and wellness and nutrition companies — on-hand to showcase and sell quality community sports products. Additionally, visitors will even be able to purchase their very own fitness and health franchise. Guests will be encouraged to have fun and participate by taking part in a wide selection of competitions and fitness activations includng Zumba and Pilates sessions, yoga and mindfulness classes, and age-appropriate programs tailored for kids.

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, President of the Saudi Sports for All Federation said: “We are delighted to be launching this one-of-a-kind event: a community-focused exhibition that celebrates the power and culture of local sports. The SFA Health and Fitness Expo is the latest step we have taken to distinguish Saudi Arabia as a world-class sports hub; one in which all people are empowered to live their best lives and fulfil their athletic potential — be it just as a hobby, as a social pursuit, or a career goal. The exhibition will help to transform our communities and economy, leveraging sports as a tool to safeguard our future. We welcome all members of the community to take part.”

Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, Managing Director, the Saudi Sports for All Federation, added: "This event offers attendees an opportunity to meet the top experts and professionals in the field of health and fitness, network with vendors, and learn about cutting-edge fitness ideas and techniques that help create sustainable habits that lead to a happier and healthier society. The main focus of the event will be on showcasing the various sports departments, as well as healthy food sections, and daily sports activities performed by the most prominent athletic male and female trainers, who will offer support and valuable advice to attendees from both genders."

In line with SFA’s commitment to achieving the goals of Vision 2030 and the Quality of Life Program, the event will add to the Federation’s efforts to create a healthier Saudi Arabia and raise physical activity levels in the country. It will create an affirming and welcoming environment in which more people — including men, women, children, elderly community members and people of all abilities — are empowered to get fit and active by taking part in daily physical activity.

With the support of leading bodies such as the Ministry of Sport, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Investment, Saudi Food & Drug Authority, and SBC, the event will contribute to the growth and development of the Saudi sports industry, bolstering local sports infrastructure and transforming regional community sports.

It is noteworthy that the SFA Expo was supported by a group of official event sponsors such as "Invest Saudi", "Delta Fitness", "Riyad Bank" and "Al Arabiya", in addition to official event supporters such as "Salonpas", "Saudi 360", and "Get More Vits."

To sign up for the expo: download and access the SFA app. To learn more about the SFA Health and Fitness Expo visit: https://rb.gy/tr356

About the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA)

The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA), a proactive community sport and wellness organization founded to promote a healthy lifestyle in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aims to provide access to opportunities for all members of society to practice physical activity. Partnering with government organizations, sports delivery bodies, sports federations, and the wider public and private sector to achieve its goals, the SFA focuses on increasing physical activity and health and wellness metrics across the country. The increase of physical activity is achieved by advancing four strategic priorities: education; community and volunteering; fitness and wellbeing; and campaigns and promotion. It does this by designing and deploying recreational sports programs tailored for women, men, youth, the elderly, and persons of all abilities across Saudi Arabia.