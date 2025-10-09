Riyadh — Saudi Arabia’s pioneering boxing champion,Ziyad Al Maayouf will make an appearance at The Sport & Wellbeing Conference 2025 , as a Keynote Speaker and Guest of Honour. Al Maayouf will take the stage to deliver an inspiring address titled “Resilience: How to Bend Without Breaking” — a theme that reflects both his personal journey and the spirit of a nation in transformation.

As the first Saudi boxer to represent the Kingdom on the global professional stage, Ziyad Al Maayouf has become a symbol of perseverance, discipline, and national pride. His keynote speech will explore the mindset behind resilience — how challenges, setbacks, and purpose intertwine to shape the character of champions, both in sport and in life.

Sharing a powerful message ahead of his address, Al Maayouf said:

“When you’re the first to walk a path, you learn that resilience isn’t built in comfort, it’s built in courage, in patience, and in faith. It’s a journey of serving a purpose greater than yourself — a journey that belongs to everyone who believes in what they are becoming. Grateful to represent The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, not as an individual, but as part of a generation rising with Vision 2030.”

Al Maayouf’s participation underscores the Kingdom’s growing commitment to fostering physical and mental wellbeing, as well as empowering youth to pursue excellence through sport. His story embodies the Vision 2030 mission — to build a nation defined by ambition, resilience, and progress.

The Sport & Wellbeing Conference 2025, held in Riyadh, gathers global and regional leaders in sports, health, and innovation to discuss the intersection of performance, resilience, and holistic wellbeing. Al Maayouf’s keynote promises to be one of the conference’s most anticipated sessions, offering valuable insight into the mindset of a true champion who continues to inspire a new generation of Saudis.

Event Details:

Event: Sport & Wellbeing Conference 2025

Date: October 10, 2025

Location: Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Keynote Speaker & Guest of Honour: Ziyad Al Maayouf

Topic: Resilience: How to Bend Without Breaking

About Ziyad Al Maayouf:

Ziyad Al Maayouf, known as “Zizo,” is a professional Saudi boxer who made history as one of the Kingdom’s first athletes to compete internationally in the sport. Beyond the ring, he has become an influential advocate for resilience, discipline, and youth empowerment — embodying the progressive vision of Saudi Arabia’s sporting future under Vision 2030.

For media inquiries:

Yara Al Nasrallah

Yaran@humanagement.me