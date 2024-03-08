Four-Day ‘Digital Davos’ Delivers Transformational Public and Private Investments Totalling US$13.45 Billion to Support Saudi Vision 2030

LEAP 2025 Announced for 10-13 February at Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre in Malham

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: LEAP 2024, the four-day technology conference and exhibition in Riyadh, has shattered its own attendance records after organisers Tahaluf revealed more than 215,000 visitors descended on Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre in Malham for this year’s event - surpassing the attendance figure of Glastonbury festival.

Already the world’s most-attended technology event, LEAP 2024 witnessed a staggering 25 per cent year-on-year rise in visitors – up from 172,000 last year – to further consolidate the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s world-leading status as a game-changing accelerator propelling the global technology ecosystem.

And with more than US$14 billion in public and private sector technology sector investments and collaborations announced on-event this year, the long-lasting impact of LEAP - known as the ‘Digital Davos’ - will significantly boost domestic technology infrastructure and propel multi-vertical upskilling and talent incubation opportunities for the country’s youth in support of Saudi Vision 2030.

Speaking at the event’s closing ceremony, His Excellency Faisal Al Khamisi, Chairman of Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), said: “LEAP 2024 has provided over US$ 500m in economic impact to Saudi Arabia. Of course, none of this would have been possible without the visionary leadership of HRH Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman.”

Michael Champion, CEO of Tahaluf – the strategic joint venture between Informa PLC, the Events Investment Fund (EIF), and SAFCSP, which organises LEAP alongside Saudi’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, added: “The world has spoken, and the volume is deafening. With a 25 per cent year-on-year increase in footfall, LEAP is playing a critical role in enabling and propelling Saudi Arabia’s position as the world’s undisputed accelerator for holistic technology sector transformation.

“From blockbuster double-digit billion-dollar investments to pioneering technologies, products, and services that are fast-tracking the wholesale adoption of Generative AI, deep tech, and an array of associated verticals across every industry imaginable, LEAP 2024 is the living embodiment of the unparalleled vision and scale of Saudi Arabia’s technology sector ambitions,” added Champion.

During LEAP 2024’s closing ceremony, Champion, who announced LEAP 2025 will take place from 10-13 February at Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre in Malham, promised an even larger event next year.

“We are already finalising plans to expand LEAP into Riyadh city centre next year with a new LEAP NIGHTS concept, with more than 100 major activations by the world’s largest tech brands and leading Saudi entities,” added Champion. “With Saudi Arabia recently announcing it has already achieved its aim of attracting 100 million tourists, we’re not stopping at the event’s show floor – we want LEAP to contribute to the multi-faceted magnetism of this dynamic country.”

About LEAP:

Saudi Arabia is putting itself at the forefront of emerging tech through large-scale adoption and ambitious pilot projects. Its ambition will be showcased on a global stage and the Kingdom will become a hub that connects three continents. LEAP is a manifestation of this ambition. A seismic event that accelerates the adoption of technology and transforms Saudi Arabia’s economy. Together with LEAP, the Kingdom will see mass tech adoption, a shift away from oil as the principal strategic economic resource, and instead become a regional hub for both traditional and emerging technology.

Saudi Arabia has an endless ambition to shoot for something beyond that thought possible, to achieve a significant impact from game-changing tech and globally disruptive projects and to always keep one eye on the stars.

About Tahaluf:

Headquartered in Riyadh, Tahaluf brings together strategically important commercial communities from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the wider Gulf region, and from around the world to a portfolio of world-class exhibitions and digital platforms.

Tahaluf is a joint venture partnership between Informa PLC, the world’s largest tradeshow organiser, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), and Events Investment Fund (EIF). Sela, the Saudi-owned event production company renowned for its creation of spectacular event experiences, intends to join the joint venture in the near future.

Following the highly successful launches in the Kingdom of award-winning tech events LEAP, Black Hat Middle East, the artificial intelligence event DeepFest, Cityscape Global, the Global Health Exhibition and InFlavour for the food industry, Tahaluf plans to launch further diverse original concept events for the infrastructure sector, the VC community, and multiple other sectors including Health, Consumer, Aviation, Consumer and Luxury. Tahaluf will also bring iconic Informa brands to Saudi Arabia, including CPHI and Cosmoprof, serving the global pharmaceutical and beauty industries, respectively.

For more information about Tahaluf, visit https://tahaluf.com.