Throughout Expo 2025 Osaka, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion will host over 150 business events until October 7, designed to explore opportunities and facilitate meaningful dialogue between Saudi Arabia and participating countries.

The Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka is open daily from 09:00 – 21:00, inside the West Gate in the Connecting Zone (C14-01).

Osaka, Japan —The Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka is set to host engaging business events designed to foster collaboration and forge global partnerships. Over 150 business events will take place throughout the six-month Expo at the Pavilion’s dedicated Collaboration Hub, providing a strategic platform for multilateral engagement. These business events will facilitate meaningful dialogue among stakeholders across key themes, including investment, sports, sustainability, and development, contributing to a shared vision for a better future.

Each event is designed to bring together a diverse range of participants, including government representatives and business leaders. By offering a dedicated space for impactful engagement, these events enable stakeholders to forge global connections, positioning the Saudi Arabia Pavilion as a hub for international collaboration and innovation.

This month, many events center around Saudi Arabia’s national identity and ambitious goals for development under Vision 2030, highlighting Saudi pride, and celebrating Saudi Arabia’s achievements on Expo 2025 Osaka’s global stage. From the 19th to the 24th of September, events and activations hosted by the Saudi Arabia Pavilion will heighten the overall impact of Saudi Arabia’s 95th national day and invites the world to join in celebration. The full list of event details on Saudi Arabia’s National Day celebrations are soon to come, further information will follow.

From the 4th of September, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka will host the following business events supported with live Japanese translation:

Qiddiya: The Rise of esports as a Top Sport (04/09) 11:00-12:30

Explore the Esport as an emerging global phenomenon, rivalling traditional sports in viewership, engagement, and cultural influence. Discover how esports have risen as a top sport, shaped youth culture around the world, and how Saudi Arabia is positioning itself as a leader in this rapidly growing industry.

Qiddiya: Saudi Women as Gaming Leaders (05/09) 11:00-12:30

This panel highlights the rise of Saudi women in esports and gaming, focusing on their achievements, challenges, and contributions to the industry. From streamers to professional players and developers, this session celebrates how women are shaping the future of the gaming industry.

Qiddiya: The Future of Art Cities (06/09) 10:00-11:30

This panel explores the shared storytelling traditions between Saudi Arabia and Japan, focusing on how folklore, mythology, and traditional art forms have shaped each nation’s culture. It highlights how Qiddiya can serve as a global hub for cultural exchange by weaving Saudi culture into international narratives.

Qiddiya: Lecture about the Qiddiya Performing Arts Center (06/09) 16:00-18:00

This panel discusses the rise of creative cities and how Qiddiya is shaping itself as a city of the future by integrating art, culture as it highlights the role of mega-projects in fostering global artistic communities

Qiddiya: Redefining Play: How Qiddiya is Shaping the Future of Sports Through Innovation (11/09) 16:00-17:30

This panel explores how Qiddiya is positioning itself as a global pioneer in the future of sports by integrating cutting-edge technologies, immersive fan experiences, and next-level athlete performance environments. From the fully integrated state-of-the-art Qiddiya Stadium to the unconventional "Speed Park" Track, Qiddiya is embedding smart infrastructure, sustainability, and digital connectivity into every layer of design.

Qiddiya: When mobility is an enabler for human connections (12/09) 13:30-15:00

The panel highlights the different methodologies that Qiddiya City has introduced and is adopting within the city. The discussion points will focus on the ability to design cities where people can reach anywhere they want within 15mins, where the mobility solutions are made for human interactions.

Qiddiya: The Power of International IPs in Shaping Qiddiya City (12/09) 16:30-18:00

This panel explore how Qiddiya is helping position Saudi Arabia at the heart of the global sports economy. With a master plan that includes mega-venues, an FIA grade 1 motorsport circuit, sports-tech innovation hubs, and year-round global events, Qiddiya is transforming the Kingdom into a premier destination for athletes, fans, and investors alike. Join our panelists as they unpack how Qiddiya will attract millions of visitors, spark new industries, and put Saudi Arabia on the map for the world’s most iconic competitions, from football finals to motorsport majors.

The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts (WRTH): Promoting Sustainable Practices Through Traditional Saudi Mudbrick Building (27/09) 11:00-13:00

The session aims to explore how traditional Saudi mudbrick building techniques which promote sustainable practices and the preservation of cultural heritage. As a key element of Saudi architecture, these methods highlight reflect the sustainable principles that are increasingly relevant today context. By integrating this knowledge into educational programs for future generations, Saudi Arabia is preserving of this invaluable tradition while demonstrating best practices in sustainable development

All media are welcome and invited to join the Saudi Arabia Pavilion’s Collaboration Hub to witness firsthand how strategic dialogue is shaping global partnerships at Expo 2025 Osaka. The Saudi Arabia Pavilion is driving impactful conversations and setting the stage for a more sustainable future.

