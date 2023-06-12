Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: InnoXera Global EdTech Summit, the largest EdTech summit in the region, is set to host its Saudi edition in Riyadh on the 19th and 20th of June at the King Abdullah Financial District. Sponsored by Saudi Arabia Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and organised by leading eLearning company, Classera, InnoXera is designed to highlight innovative trends in the spectrum of intelligent learning for governments, schools, corporations, and individuals.

The two-day annual summit represents an unparalleled gathering focused on cutting-edge innovations in intelligent learning, with the overarching theme, “Learning in the AI Era”. Under the esteemed patronage of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, the event will delve into the groundbreaking innovations, trends, and insights that are revolutionizing the future of learning and education.

The Global Summit will bring thought leaders from Saudi and the region including H. E. Eng. Haitham AlOhali (Vice Minister, Ministry of Communications & Information Technology), H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Asimi (Director-General, Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States), and Dr. Maen Alqatameen (Founder and Chairman, EntreViable) to express their views on how technology in general and AI in particular is affecting the way learning is happening.

InnoXera is also set to unite over 100 industry leaders under one roof with prominent speakers including Jaye Richards-Hill (Director of Education Industry for Central, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Microsoft); Nuno Martins (Government Partnerships & Initiatives EMEA Territory Director, Intel); Fadle Saad (Saudi Managing Director, HP); Sam Tayan (Managing Director Middle East, Africa, Turkey & Pakistan, Zoom), amongst others.

Through enlightening keynotes and panel discussions, these influential voices will explore a wide range of topics, from the fundamental pillars of educational technology to the success stories of technology-driven education, highlighting pertinent concerns and challenges. The summit aims to address these challenges, offering holistic end-to-end solutions that leverage the transformative power of technology, all within the rich ecosystem curated by Classera.

Mohammad S. Almadani, Co-Founder & CEO of Classera comments, “We are delighted to announce this year’s edition of InnoXera Saudi with the theme of 'Learning in the AI Era,' where we will explore the world of innovative smart learning and highlight the transformative power of artificial intelligence in education. This summit stands as a testament to our commitment to progress and excellence, bringing together industry leaders who share our vision of enriching education through technology. Together with our partners and sponsors, we look forward to propelling the boundaries of educational possibilities and empowering learners for a brighter future."

Mohamed Alashmawi, Co-founder & CTO of Classera also comments, “At Classera, we firmly believe in the transformative power of education and the limitless possibilities that technology and artificial intelligence can offer. Through our latest innovations, we are dedicated to empowering both learners and educators, dismantling barriers, and unlocking boundless creativity. We look forward to showcasing and launching our new AI engine “SERA” at InnoXera Saudi this year to demonstrate its transformative impact in education technology.”

Mayank Dhingra, Senior Education Business Leader Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa, HP, commented, “We are very excited to be joining InnoXera’s Global EdTech Summit in Saudi Arabia. As we step into the AI era and prepare for significant shifts in the influence of technology on our lives, the theme of 'Learning in the AI Era' becomes the crucial discussion to focus on this year. Driving innovation and shaping the future of education is the only way to go. HP’s goal to accelerate digital equity for 150 million people by 2030 can’t be achieved without access to hardware, connectivity, quality, relevant content, and digital literacy skills. With cutting-edge solutions and a commitment to empowering learners, we aim to democratize learning environments, setting up students for success.”

Jaye Richards-Hill, Director of Education Industry for Central, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Microsoft, commented, “Education is now entering a brave new world of technology with data analytics, and artificial intelligence both offering huge potential to support school and system improvement, and great learning and teaching. Generative content tools are changing the education landscape like nothing we’ve seen since the printing press hundreds of years ago. It’s a super exciting time to be working in the sector, and I’m delighted to be a part of the InnoXera event in Saudi Arabia in June 2023.”

InnoXera supports Saudi Vision 2030's goal of advancing the Kingdom's technology sector. Through promoting AI education and digital learning, InnoXera actively supports the Kingdom's progress in the modern tech sector. InnoXera 2023 Saudi will be divided into two distinct streams: education and training which aim to elevate discussions on how technology can be harnessed by schools, corporations, and governments to achieve outstanding results. Classera, widely regarded as an influential innovator in EdTech, will also debut their revolutionary AI education technology solution, Xera, powered by GPT.

The InnoXera EdTech Summit represents the fifth edition of the summit in Riyadh, which also includes events in Pakistan, Egypt and Jordan. With a staggering attendance of over 15,000 individuals from more than 30 countries spanning the MENA, APAC, and Africa regions, the two-day event attracts a diverse audience, including key decision-makers, educators, and representatives from over 200 EdTech companies ​​fostering a vibrant community that takes advantage of AI to enhance learning outcomes for schools and students.

About InnoXera

For the fifth year in a row, InnoXera has emerged as the exclusive Global EdTech Summit that captures the essence of innovation in the education technology industry. With a focus on "Learning in the AI Era," the summit brings together decision-makers, industry leaders, and field experts from the EdTech sector to explore futuristic innovations and corporate solutions in smart learning. Hosted in four countries, including Pakistan, Egypt and Jordan, InnoXera is ignited and sponsored by Classera Inc., the leading eLearning platform provider, which focuses on pushing the boundaries of innovation and taking the industry to new horizons.

About Classera

Classera is a leading eLearning company based in the region that provides a comprehensive and customizable learning management system for K-12 schools, universities, and businesses. Their platform enables educators and learners to engage in personalized, interactive, and collaborative learning experiences across multiple devices and formats. With features such as gamification, adaptive learning, and data analytics, Classera is committed to transforming the way people learn and teach, and to making education more accessible and effective for all.

