Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Saudi Venture Capital Company (SVC) has announced the launch of the "Private Capital Forum 2025", which is the first forum of its kind in Saudi Arabia that focuses on private capital (venture capital, private equity, venture debt, and private credit). The forum is scheduled for October 22-23, 2025, at the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh.

SVC emphasized that the forum presents an opportunity to exchange expertise and explore best practices related to the private capital sector, focusing on venture capital, private equity, venture debt, and private credit. This event will serve as a pivotal gathering for fund managers and fund investors, where forum sessions will discuss new growth benchmarks and explore advanced governance frameworks, with the participation of over 500 experts and specialists from around the globe.

The forum will address a range of critical topics, including future trends in the private capital landscape, the opportunities in the Saudi market for international and regional investors, and identifying shared strategies, trends, and challenges.

Dr. Nabeel Koshak, CEO and Board Member at SVC, stated, "Following the unprecedented growth of the Saudi private capital ecosystem, the inaugural edition of the forum is a unique opportunity to expand the ecosystem to broader horizons, leveraging local, regional, and global opportunities in private capital. This two-day event will bring together global experts and investors in Riyadh to explore the latest sector developments and working models".

Koshak added: "We at SVC have no doubt that this is only the beginning and are committed to further stimulating the VC ecosystem in Saudi Arabia by launching required investment programs and products that are based on the analysis of the ecosystem's needs and following regional and global working models."

About SVC:

SVC is an investment company that was established in 2018. It is a subsidiary of the SME Bank, part of the National Development Fund. SVC aims to stimulate and sustain financing for startups and SMEs from pre-Seed to pre-IPO through investment in funds and direct investment in startups and SMEs.

Media Contact

Company Name: Saudi Venture Capital (SVC)

Contact Person: Dr. Osamah Alamri

Email: oalamri@svc.com.sa