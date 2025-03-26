Riyadh: Under the patronage of His Excellency the Minister of Education, Mr. Yousef Al-Benyan, the MESH Core Riyadh Conference for Innovation in Healthcare (MESH Core Riyadh 2025) will be held on April 14–15 at the InterContinental Riyadh Hotel. The event will bring together leading minds from the Kingdom and around the world to develop innovation skills in the healthcare sector. It includes a training program and a conference presented by the U.S.-based Mass General Brigham group, aimed at empowering practitioners and enthusiasts to innovate effective solutions for the future of healthcare.

The MESH™ innovation incubator was established in 2016 as an internal entrepreneurship accelerator within Mass General Brigham, in collaboration with Harvard Medical School. It is the first incubator of its kind integrated within a hospital system, with a physical space dedicated to fostering innovation. Since its inception, MESH has supported more than 2,500 physicians and researchers through development projects, patents, startup creation, and specialized innovation education programs. MESH is also responsible for organizing the MESH Core Conference—an accredited annual conference and training program now held in multiple locations worldwide.

The event is organized in partnership with NEOM, King Saud University, and King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre. It features an intensive two-day experience combining hands-on training, expert-led discussions, and exclusive networking opportunities. Participants will gain essential knowledge in key areas of innovation, along with real-world insights from global and regional healthcare leaders. The event is expected to stimulate groundbreaking developments in the healthcare sector.

MESH Core Riyadh 2025 is designed for physicians, researchers, investors, startups, executives, and students, offering participants unprecedented access to the latest advancements in digital health, artificial intelligence in medicine, biotechnology, and healthcare entrepreneurship. It also provides various opportunities to take part in startup pitch sessions, and strategic discussions on the future of investment and technological transformation in the sector.

Organizers invite professionals, researchers, innovators, entrepreneurs, students, and those interested in the healthcare field to participate in the event.