Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- The second edition of the Global Project Management Forum (GPMF 2023) is set to take place in Riyadh from June 12 to 13 with the participation of over 80 speakers from more than 25 countries around the world who will discuss the best practices in project management and exchange opinions and views on the latest developments in the sector.

GPMF 2023 will revolve around the theme “Project Management Ecosystem: The Journey to Excellence” and will feature over 40 panel & technical discussions on future trends in project management and its role in enhancing the global sustainability system. These discussions will focus on various topics such as giga projects, governance, value chain, economics, sustainable social impact, digital transformation, power skills, and other important topics related to project management that are all aimed at improving the business environment, overcoming challenges, and driving economic growth.

Engineer Badr M. Burshaid, President of Project Management Institute-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Chapter, expressed his delight and optimism about this year’s edition of the forum, which will gather together leading industry speakers, project managers, decision-makers, professionals, and thought leaders from around the world over the course of two days. So far, more than 7,000 participants have registered.

Burshaid also noted the forum’s success in forging partnerships and memorandums of cooperation with local and international entities from both the public and private sectors, highlighting the importance of expanding cooperation and partnerships with relevant organizations to enhance the skills, competencies, and capabilities of Saudi youth to qualify them to lead promising development plans and further boost the Kingdom’s high economic status on the global map.

The forum agenda

A variety of panel discussions will be hosted on the first day of GPMF 2023, including a session entitled “'The Ecosystem of Giga Projects,” which will delve into the crucial role giga projects play in stimulating economies, improving the real estate and infrastructure sectors, and promoting investments in various sectors, in addition to achieving high returns over the medium and long term.

The dialogue session on “Organizational Transformation, is it Digital or Cultural?” will explore the organizational transformation processes in different institutions by introducing information technology that helps shift from the hierarchical organizational structure to the network organizational structure.

The keynote speeches cover several themes such as “Better Projects Today & Tomorrow,” “Great Project Demands a Strong Vision,” “The Role of PMI Certifications in Supporting Vision 2030 Programs,” “Project Manager or Leader – Is There a Difference,” “Interviewing AI Project Manager (ChatGPT),” “How Big Data Shapes the Future of Project Management,” “Big Data and AI for Decision Making,” “Project Intelligence, driving economic and sustainable growth,” “How Scaled Agile Implementations Realize Sustainable Benefits for Organizations,” “Avoiding the sustainability trap: closing the loop with strategic Project Management,” “Project Management for Mega Events,” and “Vision 2030 Benefits Realization Overview.”

Participants will also tackle “Digital Transformation and Project Management,” “Transformation in Aviation Industry: Saudi Airlines Group Case,” “Eco-friendly Mix-Use Tourism Projects” as well as “Riyadh Sustainability Journey in Construction” and the “Journey of Expo 2020.”