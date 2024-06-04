In a grand confluence of minds and technology, Riyadh has become the epicenter of educational innovation, hosting the Middle East’s preeminent EdTech Summit. The sixth iteration of the InnoXera Global Summit, under the patronage of the Saudi Ministries of Education and Communications and Information Technology, unfolded in partnership with Classera, the vanguard of smart learning platforms.

Riyadh, at the architecturally striking King Abdullah Financial District, was abuzz with the theme “Beyond the Screen: Expanding the Boundaries of Learning.” This motif underscored the transformative power of the digital age and artificial intelligence in crafting educational experiences that break the mold.

The summit’s agenda was rich with discussions on the forefront of smart learning in the AI epoch. Luminaries from the global stage shared their visions on the evolving landscape of education and training. Saudi Arabia’s own, including Mr. Murhaf bin Mohammed Al-Madani from the Ministry of Education, Eng. Anas Al Mudaifer of the Human Capability Development Program, and Deputy Minister for Technology Ibrahem AlNasser, contributed their perspectives on the interplay between technology and pedagogy.

The event also served as a nexus for regional thought leadership, with active contributions from the Judicial Training Center of the Saudi Ministry of Justice, the ICT Association and Engineers Syndicate of Jordan, and the Omani Ministry of Labor. Their participation in panel discussions cast a spotlight on the pivotal role of technology in professional development.

The InnoXera Summit drew over a thousand delegates and aficionados of smart learning technologies. The roster of speakers featured 30 distinguished figures, including Eng. Zainab Alamin of Microsoft Arabia, and the exhibition hall showcased more than 35 leading educational technology firms, alongside various academic institutions.

Classera’s CEO, Mohammad Almadani, hailed Riyadh’s role as the host city, underscoring the summit’s importance in cementing Saudi Arabia’s reputation as a crucible of innovation, particularly in educational technology. He emphasized the collective presence of diverse governmental and private entities as a testament to the critical influence of technology in charting the educational landscape’s future.

The summit’s ambition was clear: to catalyze digital transformation, foster a milieu of intellectual exchange, and nurture creativity, all in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Education, as Almadani noted, is the cornerstone of a nation’s prosperity and peace.

The discourse at InnoXera spanned the gamut from AI’s impact on educational efficacy to the reimagining of teaching methodologies, the exploration of “smart and personalized learning,” and the application of virtual and augmented reality in pedagogy.

A highlight of the summit was the announcement of the 2024 Innovative Teacher Competition winners, a joint initiative by Classera and Intel to celebrate educators who integrate technology into their teaching to inspire and innovate. Intel Saudi Arabia’s General Manager, Ahmad Alabduljabbar, expressed his elation over the partnership with Classera and the opportunity to honor pioneering teachers.

The InnoXera Global Summit stands as a testament to Saudi Arabia’s unwavering pursuit of the Vision 2030 objectives, fostering a society well-versed in the digital domain and reinforcing its stature as a beacon of educational innovation in the region.

-Ends-