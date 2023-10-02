Bahrain: Bahrain recently witnessed an exciting no-code hackathon which pit four teams against each other in a bid to develop innovative solutions to the most pressing challenges in the insurance industry.

The teams - Fikra, Tech Flow, Insure Your Future, and The Disrupter - vied for cash prizes and the chance to pitch directly to Solidarity Bahrain in the hopes of transforming their concepts into real-world applications. Tech Flow ultimately took first place with their creative solution.

The winning team's strategy was to identify repetitive tasks ripe for automation, rapidly prototype solutions, and deliver tangible results. Their winning solution utilizes advanced technology and visual analysis, customized to meet the requirements of companies looking to improve their operational processes in the insurance sector. The solution aims to resolve existing challenges that have affected both customer experience and business performance. It holds the potential to usher in a new era of efficiency and precision within the insurance industry.

This event was orchestrated by HP Spring Studios, a pioneering MENA based venture studio, in collaboration with Solidarity Bahrain, one of the leading insurance companies in Bahrain, and in strategic partnership with the Labour Fund (Tamkeen). General Assembly, a trailblazing tech education provider in Bahrain, also played a significant role in supporting the execution of the event. Most notably, many of the participants, including members of the top two teams, have graduated from General Assembly's tech courses. These courses are designed to be concise and directly relevant to the demands of the digital workforce.

During a five-day pre-hackathon period, the teams received mentorship and guidance, fostering a startup mindset focused on rapid ideation and prototyping. Internal experts and consultants covered topics including UX design, teamwork, and no-code training. Workshops addressed business aspects like IP awareness and business modelling, along with the challenges in the insurance sector.

Mr. Ali Hasan, Executive Director of Programs and Partnership Development at the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) lauded the event, saying, “We are proud of the talented individuals who are ready to take on emerging challenges in the digital space and reinforce Bahrain's positioning as a leader of digital innovation. Supporting technology and innovation is aligned with Tamkeen’s priorities, as we continuously work to provide programs and initiatives aimed at empowering local talent to upskill in these fields and supporting enterprises looking to adopt technology-driven solutions”

Ahlam Oun, Head of Operations, Bahrain at General Assembly, echoed Mr. Ali’s sentiment, saying, “As one of the mentors of the event, I witnessed firsthand the enthusiasm and dedication the teams displayed. By covering a wide range of fields from a conceptualization as well as business perspective, the teams pitched ideas that resonated while still being feasible. We also see where the benefit of our courses has shifted their thinking into delivering real-world solutions to this space.”

The hackathon proved to be a relevant and out-of-the-box way of generating solutions. These events showcase Bahrain's entrepreneurial spirit and its leadership in the digital space.