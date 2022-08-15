Two-day Global Cybersecurity Forum will be held in Riyadh, 9 - 10 November bringing together policymakers, governments, business, cybersecurity experts, academia and NGOs.

Program content is weighted toward a central focus on the root challenge in Cyberspace and is set around five sub-themes.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:– The Global Cybersecurity Forum (GCF), a leading platform driving the global cybersecurity agenda founded and hosted by the Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA), announces its return between 9-10 November this year. The patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is an extension of the leadership’s unwavering support to the sector in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The theme for the two-day event is Rethinking the Global Cyber Order with the Forum addressing the rapidly evolving macroeconomic, geo-political, and strategic considerations shaping global cybersecurity.

Following its 2020 debut and the Virtual dialogue in 2021, this year’s in-person event will be held in the Saudi Capital, Riyadh. The event brings together key decision-makers and executives from around the globe, including high-level government officials, C-Suite executives, international organizations, expert communities, NGOs and academia. The event will explore five sub-themes covering a broad range to deliver on its ambition to contribute to the development of a more stable and resilient Cyberspace.

The first sub-theme, geo-cyber evolution, focuses on understanding the evolving international cyberspace order. Sessions will explore focus areas such as geo-technological competition and conflict, and opportunities for a stable and peaceful cyberspace.

Under the second sub-theme, disruption frontier, current and future cybersecurity threats will be mapped and harnessing future technologies as solutions will be explored.

The third sub-theme, cyber economics, determines how leveraging market forces, incentives, and economic governance shape cyberspace. These sessions will look at the economics-based dynamics that influence behavior in cyberspace, double click into the collaborative, proactive actions public and private sectors can take to advance innovation in cybersecurity, and analyze the psychology of cybercriminals.

In order to examine the human dimensions of cybersecurity and how it intersects with the workforce, the fourth sub-theme, future of cyber work, will feature sessions on how to attract, retain, and foster highly skilled talent through understanding challenges and incentivization and the different dimensions of competition.

The final sub-theme, no one left behind, seeks to bridge global cyber divides and ensure that cybersecurity benefits and supports all people and societies. Sessions will identify key challenges women face in cybersecurity and how to address root causes, how to foster greater diversity and inclusion, and how to ensure children globally can safely benefit from the opportunities presented by Cyberspace.

Engaging sessions include scenario planning to illustrate possible cyber futures, as well as performing a deep dive into how cutting-edge technologies can revolutionize information sharing.

Registration for GCF 2022 will be announced soon.

The National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) was established in 2017 by Royal Order and is the government entity in charge of cybersecurity in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

-Ends-

For more information please contact media@globalcybersecurityforum.com

About Global Cybersecurity Forum

The Global Cybersecurity Forum (GCF) is a global platform for policymakers, governments, business, cybersecurity leaders, academia and NGOs to establish new partnerships and establish meaningful dialogue on key global cybersecurity issues.

On the 9th and 10th of November 2022, GCF will hold its second in-person event in Riyadh under the theme: ‘Rethinking the Global Cyber Order’. The program’s central focus is on root challenges in cybersecurity amid an absence of a shared understanding of behavior and activities in the cyber domain in which states, businesses, and ill-intentioned actors all interact.

Registration will open soon. For updates, follow GCF on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram: @gcfriyadh