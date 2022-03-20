Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Hosted in partnership with the Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA), the Retail Leaders Circle MENA Summit, the world’s foremost strategic forum for the global retail industry, has released highlights of its agenda for when it returns to Riyadh this week from 22-23 March at the Hotel Fairmont Riyadh.

Opening the 2-day plenary will be H.E Fahd Bin Abdul Mohsen Al Rasheed, Chairman of the Saudi Conventions & Exhibitions General Authority and CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, who will give a key-note speech.

Another key feature of the event will be the exclusive launch of the "GCC Personal Luxury in 2021: A story of early recovery and growth", a regional report conducted by Chalhoub Group in partnership with The Fashion Commission of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Culture.

PwC will exclusively reveal the regional version of the Global Consumer Insights Survey, which includes data from Saudi Arabia, UAE and Egypt.

“These days all eyes are on Riyadh and the wider Kingdom, and so across the two agenda-setting days, the 2022 meeting will introduce new and groundbreaking programs, on-site initiatives and live experiences aiming to facilitate learning, collaboration and partnerships at scale and reinvent the industry norms in real-time” commented Panos Linardos, Chairman, Retail Leaders Circle.

To learn more about the summit, visit https://mena.retailleaderscircle.com/

Speakers include:

Mohamed Mourad, Group MD & CEO, Fawaz Al Hokair

Patrick Chalhoub, Group President and CEO, Chalhoub Group

Ahmed Galal Ismail, CEO, Majid Al Futtaim Properties

Faraz Khalid, CEO, noon

Ahmad AR. BinDawood, CEO, BinDawood Holding

Regis Schultz, President-Retail, Al Futtaim Group

Nisreen Shocair, CEO Middle East, Yoox Net-a-Porter

Abdulla Al Hammadi, Regional Business Lead for KSA, Snap Inc.

Hamad Al Bakr, CCO, Jahez International Company

Saudi Al Sulaiman, CEO, Alsulaiman Group

Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Group Country Manager and Senior Vice President GCC, Visa

Walter Lironi, SVP, Head of Visa Consulting and Analytics for CEMEA region, Visa

Herve Larren, Co-founder, Global Crypto Ventures

Norma Taki, Partner, PwC

Abdellah Iftahy, Partner, McKinsey & Company

Cyrille Fabre, Director, Bain & Company Middle East

-Ends-

About Retail Leaders Circle:

Retail Leaders Circle (RLC) is an international platform, powered by the New York Institute of Management, for expert-led debate between CEOs, industry innovators, and influencers with the power to shape the future of the retail agenda. RLC is focused on inspiring leaders to think collectively and creatively about disruptive intersections between industry and innovation, with the ultimate goal of promoting and catalyzing growth development and partnership.

Visit https://mena.retailleaderscircle.com/

Connect with Retail Leaders Circle on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter & LinkedIn.

Follow the conversation under #rlcmena22 and request an invitation.

About the Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA)

SCEGA seeks to enable the growth of the sector through the continual development of regulation and legislation that govern and organize the ecosystem of the industry in order to attract quality exhibitions and conferences, develop local exhibitions and conferences, promote the competitive advantages of the Kingdom, and leverage the sector’s contribution to the national economy.

For more information, please contact:

Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA)

media@scega.gov.sa

Retail Leaders Circle MENA

Tara Mallon

Tara.Mallon@fourcommunications.com