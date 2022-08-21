The Dates Festival, in its seventh edition, has witnessed a great turnout from citizens, residents, and visitors to the Emirate of Sharjah, since its opening last month, who have come for the various different types of dates available. The festival takes place annually at Souq Al Jubail, a project of Sharjah Asset Management, investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.

Hamid Al Zarouni, Chief Officer of Souq Al Jubail, said: "The Dates Festival has become a prominent annual event organised by Souq Al Jubail, greatly awaited by visitors to the market year after year. The festival constitutes an important opportunity to introduce visitors to the best types of locally produced dates, and to enhance cultural and heritage awareness associated with the palm tree. The palm tree is a symbol of the region, and bears many advantages, most importantly of which for us is its fruit, the date, which is nutritious and healthy. The festival also stimulates competition among farmers, by showcasing the best types of local dates and encouraging investment to increase local production, with the goal to increase the quality of Emirati dates, to compete internationally.”

Since the beginning of the Festival in July 2022, varieties of dates have been sold through ten sales platforms. As of mid-August 2022, sales volume were recorded in excess of 38,250 thousand kilograms, or 38 tonnes.

A variety of dates:

The festival is keen to showcase new types of dates at each event annually; types of dates on display this year are Al-Hilali, Al-Khashkar, Al-Khasab, Al-Muzaini, Al-Jabri, Al-Baql, and Al-Salani. In addition, previously existing locally-sourced dates including Nagal, Khneizi, Bu Maan, Khalas, Khadrawi, Barhi, Lulu, Shishi, Asaba Al-Arous, Bu Jibal, Ain Baqr, are exhibited.

Festival timing:

The Dates Festival will continue to host visitors until September 2022. Owners of wet shops present in the market, and a number of external participations will partake in the festival.

The festival receives visitors during market working hours, from Saturday to Thursday between 8:00 AM until 10:00 PM. Friday operational hours are from 07:00 AM until 10:00 PM, with a short closure in between for Friday prayers between 11:30 AM until 01:00 PM.

