Sharjah – Sharjah Education Academy, in collaboration with the Sharjah Private Education Authority, has announced the opening of registration for the advanced pre-conference masterclasses, to be held on 13 February 2026, ahead of the 5th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education, scheduled to take place on 14–15 February 2026 at the Academy’s campus in University City, Sharjah.

The pre-conference masterclasses have been designed to offer an advanced professional pathway serving the education community in the United Arab Emirates. They are aimed at supporting teachers, school leaders, education policymakers, and researchers. Delivered by a distinguished group of academics and experts, the sessions focus on strategic themes related to education quality, the effectiveness of educational practices, and learner well-being. The masterclasses contribute to evidence-informed decision-making, strengthen alignment between education policies and field-based practices, and support the achievement of sustainable impact that positively reflects on school environments and the broader education ecosystem.

Prof. Pauline Taylor Guy, Chancellor of Sharjah Education Academy, emphasized the value of these masterclasses in advancing education quality, stating: “The pre-conference masterclasses of the Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education provide a structured space for reflection, interaction, and shared knowledge-building, bringing together research and practice, and connecting global expertise with the local context of the United Arab Emirates. The pre-conference is a core component of the Summit’s structure and vision, aimed at empowering teachers and education leaders to manage change with awareness and confidence, within an education system that affirms the human being as the heart and focus of the learning process.”

The pre-conference program features a curated selection of advanced masterclasses addressing key issues in education development. These include enhancing investment opportunities within Sharjah’s education ecosystem, strengthening thinking skills and deep learning within classrooms, and exploring concepts of human-centered educational leadership and their role in supporting everyday classroom practice. The program also includes specialized masterclasses on authentic assessment in real-world contexts, cooperative learning, and the use of artificial intelligence to support student learning and exam readiness, with a focus on the shared role of families and schools in ensuring the responsible use of technology.

In addition, the program includes advanced masterclasses in high-quality educational research from a global perspective, delivered by the World Educational Research Association (WERA), alongside sessions examining the role of international large-scale assessments—TIMSS, PIRLS, and PISA—in supporting the development of education policies and practices. The program further features a closed, high-level session focused on accelerating system-level transformation in early childhood education, based on evidence-informed policy and assessment tools, organized in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The masterclasses details of which are available on the Summit’s official website offer a high-value opportunity for education leaders, decision-makers, researchers, faculty members, teachers, and professionals interested in education improvement to enhance their professional skills, build networks with experts and practitioners from within the UAE and beyond, and explore the latest global trends in education. The sessions provide an interactive environment centered on dialogue, experimentation, and application, supporting the transfer of professional learning into daily practice across schools and educational institutions.

About Sharjah Education Academy

Sharjah Education Academy (SEA) is a leading academic and professional institution dedicated to advancing the quality of education in the United Arab Emirates and beyond. Founded in 2020 under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, SEA aims to empower educators, school leaders, and researchers. SEA delivers innovative, research-informed programmes that support lifelong learning and educational excellence.

Through strategic partnerships with local and international institutions, the Academy provides professional development opportunities, graduate-level degrees, and cutting-edge research that shape future-ready learning environments. SEA also holds a vital role in policy dialogue, leadership development, and the cultivation of inclusive, learner-centered practices across the educational landscape. Driven by Sharjah’s vision for sustainable development and human capital investment, SEA is committed to transforming education through collaboration, innovation, and global insight.