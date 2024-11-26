All participants received an official Real Madrid Kit plus adidas football to continue their fitness journey and inspire their love of sports.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Earlier this month, 30 kids and 30 adults taking part in a unique Real Madrid training clinic at NAS Sports Complex, were delighted to get a surprise visit from former Real Madrid footballer Roberto Carlos.

The participants – students from schools taking part in Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), along with adults who had won a social media competition – were scheduled to attend sessions from selected Real Madrid coaches Ignacio Abascal and Héctor Vicente. However, the attendees had no idea that Carlos, Real Madrid’s legendary former defender and current club ambassador, would also join the event and lead an unforgettable training session for each age group.

After the coaching sessions, Carlos was also happy to take part in a meet-and-greet and snap photos with excited fans proudly wearing the official Real Madrid kits, which all participants received as part of the training clinic. The former footballer took the opportunity to share inspiring stories about his love of the game and lifelong passion for fitness.

The whole event, organised as part of DFC, left participants of all ages feeling more inspired than ever to pursue an active, healthy lifestyle. By learning directly from Real Madrid’s legendary players and coaches, the next generation witnessed first-hand the life-long benefits of fitness and the life-changing power of sports.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), commented: "Together with Real Madrid, we are proud to create unforgettable moments for our community that demonstrate the life-changing benefits of a healthy lifestyle. We hope that the training sessions at NAS Sports Complex will encourage participants to continue their fitness journey beyond this year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge, as we work toward our vision of making Dubai one of the world’s most active cities. The power of sports goes beyond the pitch, as the event highlighted how sports can bring the community together, motivate the next generation to dream big, and show them that anything is possible."

The DFC training clinic was part of an ongoing collaboration between Visit Dubai and Real Madrid Football Club. Since the landmark multi-year partnership established in October 2023, it has generated growth opportunities for both institutions. Building on their shared values, vision and reputation for excellence, this strategic alliance aims to consolidate Dubai’s position as the best city to visit, live, and work in.

