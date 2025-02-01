His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, officially opened the annual Festival at Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village in Ras Al Khaimah on Friday, January 31, 2025.

The UAE’s largest outdoor arts festival embraces ‘Memory’ as this year’s theme from January 31 - February 2, with a month of creative events including thought-provoking discussions, interactive workshops, art and heritage tours, films and culinary delights.

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Art, a year-round celebration of creativity and talent, proudly unveils the 13th edition of the 2025 Festival, presented by Aldar. This immersive Festival celebrates emerging and established artists, setting the stage for a memorable cultural event.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, officially opened this year’s event which welcomes creative artworks of over one hundred local and global talents. This year’s theme celebrates the power of memory and transformation, bringing together immersive installations, cinematic narratives and heritage-inspired culinary journeys to highlight the bonds between artists, audiences and communities.

Reflections on the Theme of ‘Memory’

Reflecting on the Festival's theme, ‘Memory,’ His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi shared, “Growing up in Ras Al Khaimah, I remember walking through the narrow lanes of Al Jazeera Al Hamra, the UAE’s last pearling village, surrounded by the echoes of history and the artistry of our ancestors. These memories remind us of who we are and where we come from. I take pride in saying that the Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival honors our past, inspires creativity, and preserves our cultural heritage for future generations.”

Alongside His Highness Sheikh Saud, high-profile dignitaries from several countries attended the event to celebrate incredible talent from creatives around the world.

Among the esteemed attendees were, H.E. Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture and Youth of the UAE; H.E. Martina Strong, Ambassador of the United States to the UAE; H.E. Edward Hobart, British Ambassador to the UAE; H.E. Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE; H.E. Michal Kovac, Ambassador of Slovak Republic to the UAE; H.E Sidney Romeiro, Ambassador of Brazil to the UAE; H.E. Robert Raines, Consul General of the United States in Dubai; H.E. Sybille Pfaff, Consul General of Germany to the UAE; H.E Marford Angeles, Consul General of Philippine to the UAE and Ms. Kenza Tarqaat, Deputy Consul-General and Head of Economic Affairs, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the UAE

Speaking at the event, Dr. Natasha Ridge, Founding Executive Director of the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, shared her thoughts on the significance of the Festival, saying, “Memory is the bridge between our past and our future, and art is the medium that brings it to life. At its core, the Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival is a celebration of these connections—the personal and the collective, the traditional and the modern. This year’s theme invites us all to reflect on our shared heritage and the stories that shape our identities. It is an extraordinary platform for dialogue, creativity, and community engagement. There is something for everyone to enjoy.”

Aldar presents this year’s Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival, showcasing award-winning artworks alongside an exciting program of cultural events and creative experiences aimed at bringing the community together. Visitors can enjoy a rich lineup of activities, including art and film screenings, talks, workshops, and live musical performances. Each thematic weekend highlights uniquely tailored events designed to inspire and engage. The Opening Weekend, January 31 - February 2, Back in Time Weekend, February 7 - 9, Family and Pet-Friendly, February 14 - 16; Cultural Weekend, February 21 - 23.

Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Development commented: Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Development, commented: “We are delighted to continue our support of the Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival in line with Aldar’s commitment to investing in the emirate and enriching its vibrant lifestyle and cultural experiences. The festival plays an important role in elevating the art scene not just in Ras Al Khaimah but across the UAE, celebrating the country’s rich cultural heritage. We look forward to another exceptional showcase of both established and emerging artists from the UAE and beyond at this year’s event.”

Event Highlights

The 2025 edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival introduces a series of exciting new highlights. Among them is Anja Bamberg, a German artist-in-residence and art therapist renowned for her water-inspired paintings. The Festival also features Belly of the Beast, a guest culinary experience from South Africa, led by chefs Anouchka Horn and Neil Swart, offering a surprise tasting menu of sustainable, seasonal dishes on March 1. Memory Lane, a newly created pathway, displays artworks from past Festival winners, while The Garden of Self-Reflected Memory presents a striking ‘house of light’ installation blending ancient village house architecture with modern reflections.

Visitors can also enjoy the magic of cinema under the stars at Film Fridays, a weekly open-air cinema experience held every Friday from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM, featuring a curated selection of memory-inspired films. Highlights include two short films by Ali Fuad, a recipient of the Film Grant, along with special screenings presented by the Consulate of Japan in Dubai and the Japan Foundation, celebrating Japanese cinema.

Live performance evenings are held at The Fort and Abdul Karim's House, every Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM. These performances beautifully blend artistic expression with the charm of historical surroundings. Returning favorites, Paolo and Kelly Picarazzi, bring back their award-winning Ciociarian dining journey, Antica Australis, for the third consecutive year, offering a cultural and culinary adventure. The Barasti Market never fails to impress, showcasing Ras Al Khaimah’s most popular eateries and shops, with vendors serving both traditional and modern dishes.

The 13th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival is presented by Aldar and supported by RAK Properties, Stevin Rock, RAK Ports, Wego, VOX Cinemas, Nikon, RAK Porcelain, Air Arabia, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, MonViso, RAK Transport Authority, and RAK Hospitality Holdings. The Festival is also supported by cultural partners, including The US Mission to the UAE, Marinko Sudac Foundation, Ras Al Khaimah Department of Antiquities and Museums, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, United Kingdom in the UAE & UK Hydrographic Office, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Organisation in Design, and Abu Dhabi’s Y28 Studio.

For full details, event schedules, latest updates on the Ras Al Khaimah Art 2025 Festival, and to purchase tickets for exclusive events like Antica Australis and Belly of the Beast, visit https://www.rakart.ae/2025-festival.

About Ras Al Khaimah Art

Since its inception in 2013 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ras Al Khaimah Art has evolved from a modest gathering of 30 emerging local artists into the Emirate's premier art and cultural showcase. Formerly known as the Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival, our rebranded Ras Al Khaimah Art transcends conventional boundaries, serving as a dynamic creative hub dedicated to nurturing talents, both local and international. We accomplish this through the provision of grants, masterclasses, workshops and year-round events, fostering artistic growth. Curated by award-winning Alfio Tommasini, the 13th edition celebrates the intricate beauty of ‘memory’ as its theme, inviting introspection, healing, and connection. Highlights include art exhibitions featuring over 100 artists, live performances, workshops, guided tours, and cultural experiences, all designed to celebrate Ras Al Khaimah’s rich heritage. For more information, please visit: https://www.rakart.ae/