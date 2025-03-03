Dubai: The Dubai Club for People of Determination launched its new edition of the Ramadan festival on Monday with various sports, social and cultural events bringing together club members to celebrate the spirit of the Holy month.

Under the sponsorship of several government and private institutions and the participation of 100 male and female volunteers, 100 cultural and community programmes in several sectors, serving all categories of People of Determination, will be held until 21 March 2025.

The sports activity includes five-a-side football games, volleyball, basketball, table tennis, boccia, badminton and shooting, in addition to recreational games, while the club hosts the wheelchair basketball championship held as part of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament.

Meanwhile, the 13th edition of the Dubai Holy Quran Competition for People of Determination will kick off on Tuesday.

Majid Al-Usaimi, Executive Director of the Dubai Club for People of Determination and Director of the Festival, confirmed that the new edition of the Ramadan festival coincides with the Year of Community, which symbolises strengthening ties in families and communities.

The event will also encourage preserving of cultural heritage and creating comprehensive environments in which the spirit of cooperation, belonging, and initiatives that translate the values ​​of social responsibility flourish.

Al-Usaimi pointed out that the club aims to hold these events so that People of Determination can practice various activities, according to their ambitions and abilities, and benefit from their time in matters that benefit them physically, morally and mentally in the month of activity and high-spiritedness.

Al-Usaimi confirmed that the club has completed its readiness to host the wheelchair basketball championship held within the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, extending his thanks to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, the owner of the idea of ​​the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, and to His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, for his follow-up of the tournament.

“The great interest and support of Sheikha Rawda bint Ahmed bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and her annual sponsorship of the Dubai Holy Quran Competition for People of Determination is behind the qualitative shift in this competition,” the Dubai club CEO added.