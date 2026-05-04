UAE, Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council is participating in the fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates 2026, taking place from 4 to 7 May at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, with the participation of leading decision-makers, experts, and major industrial and investment entities. This participation underscores the Council’s pivotal role in advancing the national quality infrastructure and strengthening the competitiveness of the UAE’s industrial sector.

Make it in the Emirates platform is the UAE’s premier national industrial platform, bringing together government entities, manufacturers, investors, and global partners. It focuses on accelerating local manufacturing growth, enhancing industrial competitiveness, supporting export readiness, and strengthening supply chain resilience across the country.

As part of efforts to reinforce the national quality infrastructure, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology has launched the Quality Hub for the first time nationwide. Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council is responsible for organising and operating the platform in collaboration with its strategic partners, thereby enhancing the integration of the national quality ecosystem and improving the efficiency of the industrial sector. The Quality Hub focuses on five key pillars: standards, conformity assessment, inspection and quality assurance, calibration, and accreditation, supporting the development of an integrated industrial environment built on quality and reliability.

During its participation, Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council will showcase its central role in leading the quality ecosystem by highlighting the national quality framework, strengthening regulatory governance, and reinforcing trust in industrial products and services, further positioning Abu Dhabi as a global hub for quality and accreditation. The Council will also highlight its advanced capabilities in inspection, testing, certification, conformity assessment, and calibration, which serve as fundamental enablers for manufacturers by facilitating market access, enhancing compliance with product requirements, and improving export readiness, ultimately strengthening the competitiveness of UAE-made products both locally and globally.

H.E. Engineer Fahad Ghareeb Al Shamsi, the Council’s Acting Secretary General, emphasised that the Council’s participation in Make it in the Emirates 2026 reflects its ongoing commitment to advancing the national quality infrastructure. He stated: “Through this participation, we continue to strengthen the UAE’s quality infrastructure in a way that supports the competitiveness of national products and enhances their readiness for global markets. We are also working to empower the industrial sector through an integrated ecosystem centred on inspection, accreditation, and conformity assessment, reinforcing market confidence in UAE products and further cementing the country’s position as a global hub for quality and industrial excellence.”

Through participation in Make it in the Emirates 2026, Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council reaffirms its commitment to supporting the UAE’s industrial transformation and to embedding a comprehensive quality ecosystem aligned with global best practices, contributing to the development of a sustainable industrial economy built on innovation, trust, and quality.