The group’s participation in Make it in the Emirates 2026 reflects its commitment to advancing the UAE’s industrial and economic development agenda.

Abu Dhabi, UAE — Make it in the Emirates 2026, the UAE’s national platform for driving industrial growth and transformation, has announced IHC as an investment partner for its fifth and largest edition, taking place from 4 to 7 May at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Hosted by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MOIAT), co-hosted by the UAE Ministry of Culture, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADNOC, and L’IMAD Holding Company, and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, this year’s edition marks the largest iteration in the event’s history, bringing together local manufacturers, emerging start-ups, global investors, policymakers, and international buyers, and reinforcing the platform's position as a key driver of industrial growth and a strategic hub for economic collaboration.

As the UAE’s largest listed company, with a market capitalisation of AED 876 billion, and one of the world’s largest investment conglomerates, IHC focuses on building dynamic, multi-sector value networks that deliver sustainable economic impact, reaffirming its commitment to driving the UAE’s industrial and economic development agenda, by contributing to the growth of the national industrial sector and solidifying Make it in the Emirates’ position as one of the leading platforms supporting this strategic vision.

IHC’s participation in Make it in the Emirates 2026 builds on the strong momentum generated by the 2025 edition, where it unveiled over 30 deals and strategic initiatives, launched 12 innovative products, and announced major expansion plans for its factories and facilities operating in priority sectors, reflecting its ongoing commitment to enhancing production capabilities and strengthening national industrial value chains.

Additionally, IHC brought together more than 25 companies under its pavilion, facilitating major industrial commitments valued at over AED 5.6 billion through memoranda of understanding (MoUs), strategic partnerships, and development projects.

The group also forged 107 potential partnerships across the engineering, Industry 4.0, data centres, and energy transition sectors, solidifying its role as a catalyst for innovation and a key contributor to the UAE’s In-Country Value programme objectives.

For the 2026 edition, IHC is strategically positioned to deliver an even greater impact across a range of critical sectors, with 32 companies presenting cutting-edge innovations, strategic partnerships, and investment opportunities.

IHC will showcase significant advancements in AI, energy transition, infrastructure, and financial services, highlighting its commitment to accelerating industrial growth, localisation, and sustainable long-term value creation within the UAE.

By promoting advanced manufacturing technologies, fostering cross-sector collaboration, and unlocking investment opportunities, Make it in the Emirates 2026 plays a central role in strengthening the UAE’s industrial ecosystem and advancing its national agenda for economic diversification.

For more information, visit www.miite.ae.

About Make it in the Emirates:

Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) is the UAE's annual national platform for driving industrial growth. Now in its fifth edition, MIITE convenes policymakers, industry leaders, global investors, entrepreneurs, and innovators to forge strategic partnerships, mobilise investment, and accelerate the adoption of advanced manufacturing and AI across priority sectors.

Since its inception, the platform has facilitated procurement and offtake agreements worth billions of dirhams. MIITE has driven AED 473Bn+ into the national economy through the In-Country Value (ICV) programme, while expanding access to international markets through the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs).

Hosted by MoIAT and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the UAE Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and ADNOC, MIITE supports the UAE's broader ambitions for economic diversification and industrial competitiveness under the “We the UAE 2031” and “UAE Centennial 2071” national visions.

For more information, visit www.moiat.gov.ae

For media enquiries, please contact: media@moiat.gov.ae

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT):

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) of the United Arab Emirates shapes industrial policies, advances technology transformation, enhances the competitiveness of the national industrial sector, and develops the UAE’s quality infrastructure. These efforts support the growth of a sustainable and advanced industrial economy, recognising industry as a cornerstone of the national economy and security, contributing to stability, continuity, and resilience in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Established in July 2020, the Ministry was created to empower the national industrial sector and accelerate industrial transformation across the UAE. MoIAT builds strategic partnerships and leads national initiatives that support the growth of future industries, strengthen economic resilience, and attract industrial investment.

The Ministry works to advance the objectives of the National Industry and Advanced Technology Strategy, strengthen supply chain resilience, support technology transformation and expand access to global markets. It focuses on accelerating the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies across priority sectors, including food security, healthcare, defence, space, aerospace and digital economy.

MoIAT also enhances national In-Country Value (ICV), supports entrepreneurship, and empowers Emirati talent, contributing to the competitiveness of UAE-manufactured products in both local and international markets.

Through initiatives such as Make it in the Emirates, the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, and the Technology Transformation Program (TTP), MoIAT connects manufacturers, investors, startups, and entrepreneurs to offtake opportunities, financing solutions, and strategic partnerships that enable business growth, advance industrial self-sufficiency, and deliver tangible economic and social impact.

For more information, visit www.moiat.gov.ae

For media enquiries, please contact: MEDIA@moiat.gov.ae

About IHC:

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalisation of AED 876 billion (USD 239 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,300 subsidiaries, driving growth across 4 key sectors: Technology, Infrastructure, Financial Services and Consumer.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.

www.ihcuae.com

About Modon:

Modon is an international holding company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). We are at the forefront of urban innovation, creating iconic designs and experiences that continually surpass expectations. Our primary business sectors include real estate, hospitality, asset management, investments, events, and tourism. Our goal is to deliver long-term, sustainable value, laying the foundations for intelligent, connected living.



For more information, visit www.modon.com

About ADNEC Group:

ADNEC Group, part of Modon Holding, is renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations and stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy.

ADNEC Group’s diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region and ADNEC Centre Al Ain, as well as the Business Design Centre and ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organiser of some of the world’s most iconic events across strategic industry sectors, including Defence and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi to achieve its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism.

ADNEC Group’s Services cluster includes its subsidiary Capital 360 Event Experiences, which provides distinguished event experiences to its clients and stakeholders. The Group also launched Capital Protocol in 2023, which provides a specialised VIP protocol service which is operated by its Service cluster.

ADNEC Group F&B cluster consists of Capital Catering and Royal Catering Services, which caters to numerous sectors including aviation, healthcare, defence, energy, business and industry, and event venues.

Tourism 365, the Group’s tourism arm, delivers tailored tourism services and operates Capital Holidays, a fast-growing tour operator with a global footprint across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK and Germany.

Additionally, twofour54, a key player in Abu Dhabi’s sustainable media and film industry, is part of ADNEC Group’s diversified portfolio, further reinforcing its role in advancing the emirate’s creative economy.

Recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.



For more information, visit www.adnecgroup.ae

For media enquiries, please contact: ADNEC@Apcoworldwide.com