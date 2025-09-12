Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is participating in IAA Mobility 2025, one of Europe’s leading automotive and mobility exhibitions, taking place in Munich, Germany.

As the global automotive sector undergoes a significant transformation, driven by electrification, smart mobility, and advanced manufacturing, RAKEZ is showcasing Ras Al Khaimah’s growing appeal as a central base for automotive businesses aiming to expand into the Middle East and beyond.

Commenting on the participation, RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said: “IAA Mobility provides an opportunity to engage directly with global automotive leaders and demonstrate how Ras Al Khaimah is positioned to support the sector’s shift toward cleaner, smarter, and more connected mobility solutions. Through RAKEZ, companies can access purpose-built industrial infrastructure, a business-friendly environment, and strategic proximity to major markets.”

RAKEZ is home to a diverse cluster of international automotive players, from large-scale commercial vehicle manufacturers and armoured vehicle producers to EV innovators and automotive engineering firms. Companies such as Ashok Leyland, Triton EV, Motherson Sumi, Faraday Future, and Caresoft Global have established operations in the zone, leveraging its integrated logistics support, cost efficiencies, and tailored facilities.

The economic zone has also become a regional base for R&D and innovation. Technologies being developed in RAKEZ today include autonomous vehicles, AI-integrated EV systems, precision vehicle modifications, and advanced suspension and component engineering.

Participation in IAA Mobility aligns with RAKEZ’s ongoing strategy to attract investment in future-focused sectors. The zone’s evolving infrastructure, including developments like RAKEZ Tech Flex, is designed to meet the needs of next-generation automotive and mobility businesses.

