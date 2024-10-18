Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) hosted a workshop ‘Harnessing the power of social media for business growth’, packed with tools to help its business community members enhance their digital marketing strategies. The event provided practical tips for effectively utilising social media platforms for branding and business expansion, underlining the critical role of digital proficiency in today’s market dynamics.

The workshop featured top digital marketing experts who shared knowledge on creating successful social media campaigns and emphasised the importance of storytelling in marketing. Participants gained insights into the significance of storytelling as a tool to engage audiences and drive actionable results through well-crafted narratives.

Central to the discussions was the importance of understanding the customer base. Knowing precisely who the target customers are, and the platforms they frequent, is essential for the success of any marketing campaign. Moreover, the workshop stressed on building long-term relationships with customers by delivering personalised content, engaging with the community actively, and responding promptly to feedback.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Social media is a dynamic tool for business growth, and mastering it can lead to significant benefits. We are committed to providing our clients with the resources and knowledge they need to thrive in today’s digital-first marketplace. Our community events contribute to the ongoing development of our clients, preparing them to stay agile in competitive markets.”

The workshop also featured interactive sessions where participants received actionable advice on leveraging digital tools to maximise their reach and impact. Additionally, it offered valuable networking opportunities, enabling business leaders and entrepreneurs to connect with like-minded peers and industry leaders.

RAKEZ continues to support its community by organising events that promote the adoption of innovative and effective business practices across various industries.

