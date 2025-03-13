All items on the agenda were discussed and approved, including RAK Properties’ financial statements for the full year ended 31 December 2024

Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Zaabi, Chairman of RAK Properties, “Our performance is a testament to the Emirate’s robust economic fundamentals, forward-thinking leadership, and its increasing appeal as a world-class destination for residents, investors, and visitors alike.

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: RAK Properties (ADX: RAKPROP), Ras Al Khaimah's leading publicly listed property developer, held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, where shareholders approved all agenda items, including the Company’s financial statements for the full year ended 31 December 2024.

Strategic reinvestment to drive long-term shareholder value

The AGM reaffirmed RAK Properties’ commitment to long-term value creation, with a strategic decision to reinvest profits into accelerating project development, enhancing asset value, and capitalising on Ras Al Khaimah’s dynamic real estate landscape. Rather than issuing dividends this year, the Company is prioritising reinvestment into high-growth opportunities that will drive sustainable returns and strengthen its market position over the coming decade.

This forward-looking approach, reinforced by the strategic support of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah, provides financial stability and the capacity to scale large-scale projects, including the flagship Mina masterplan, ensuring RAK Properties continues to deliver exceptional communities and long-term shareholder value.

Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Zaabi, Chairman of RAK Properties, said: "RAK Properties has once again delivered an exceptional year of financial growth, reflecting not only the strength of our vision but also the continued confidence in Ras Al Khaimah as a rising hub for investment, tourism, and sustainable urban development. Our performance is a testament to the Emirate’s robust economic fundamentals, forward-thinking leadership, and its increasing appeal as a world-class destination for residents, investors, and visitors alike.

"As Ras Al Khaimah continues to experience significant expansion across key sectors, RAK Properties remains committed to playing a pivotal role in shaping its future. Our long-term approach of investing in transformative, large-scale developments has driven sustained growth, and we are well-positioned to capitalise on the Emirate’s evolving landscape. By reinvesting in high-potential projects, we are not only strengthening our portfolio but also contributing to Ras Al Khaimah’s emergence as a leading destination for premium waterfront living, tourism, and investment."

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties, commented: “2024 has been a period of strategic planning and operational implementation across our portfolio, which has established the foundations for transformative growth in 2025 and beyond. Our disciplined approach has yielded exceptional financial results, reinforcing the strong market demand for our projects.

“These record financial results allow us to reinvest in growth, accelerating new projects, enhancing asset value, and capitalising on opportunities across Ras Al Khaimah. We are committed to shaping Ras Al Khaimah’s future, attracting international investors, and delivering exceptional communities.”

Key financial highlights

RAK Properties achieved record financial results in 2024. Revenue increased by 40% year-on-year, reaching AED 1.4 billion compared to AED 1 billion in 2023. Profitability also saw substantial growth. Profit before tax increased by 52% to AED 308 million, up from AED 202 million in 2023. Net profit grew by 39% to AED 281 million, compared to AED 202 million the previous year.

The Company’s balance sheet remains strong and continues to grow. Total assets increased by 24% to AED 8.01 billion as of 31 December 2024, compared to AED 6.46 billion at the end of 2023, which was supported by a land contribution from our strategic shareholder, the Government of Ras Al Khaimah. Total equity also saw significant growth, reaching AED 5.53 billion, up from AED 4.30 billion at the end of the previous year.

Key AGM resolutions:

During the AGM, shareholders approved the following resolutions: